Hello America,

It is Friday, August 15th, 2025. I am traveling today, in Jacksonville, Florida with my affiliate WOKV for their care-a-thon for Nemours Children’s Health Child Cancer Fund, so no video today.

Four stories, one thread:

1. Washington D.C. taking Trump to Court

Washington, D.C., has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's federal takeover of the city's police department, announced on August 11, 2025. Trump invoked Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act, citing a "crime emergency" to place the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and deploy 800 National Guard troops. The lawsuit, filed by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, argues that the takeover is unlawful, exceeds presidential authority, and disrupts local police operations, risking public safety. It claims the move violates the Home Rule Act and seeks a court order to halt it. Local leaders, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, criticize the action as unprecedented and politically motivated, while some residents and the D.C. police union support it, citing crime concerns. The takeover, effective for up to 30 days unless extended by Congress, has sparked protests and legal battles, with Democrats pushing to repeal the president's authority over D.C. police.

2. Military in the Caribbean

The U.S. military is deploying over 4,000 Marines and sailors to the waters around Latin America and the Caribbean as part of President Donald Trump’s intensified effort to combat drug cartels, according to two U.S. defense officials. The deployment includes the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, along with a nuclear-powered attack submarine, P8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, destroyers, and a guided-missile cruiser, under U.S. Southern Command. This follows a three-week repositioning of military assets to enhance operations against narco-terrorist organizations, designated as global terrorist groups by the Trump administration. The move is primarily a show of force to deter cartels, providing Trump with broad military options, though some officials express concerns about the Marines’ lack of training for drug interdiction, requiring Coast Guard support. The deployment aligns with a Pentagon memo prioritizing homeland defense, border security, and countering narcotics trafficking, while also ensuring access to the Panama Canal.

3. Stagflationary Tariffs

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee described President Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs as “stagflationary,” warning they could drive up prices while slowing economic growth. Speaking on CNBC, Goolsbee noted that tariffs, acting as taxes on imported goods, increase production costs and contribute to inflation, with consumer price index rising to 2.7% annually and wholesale inflation accelerating. Meanwhile, job growth has weakened, with only 106,000 jobs added since May. Goolsbee distinguished tariff-driven “transitory” inflation from persistent issues like wage-price spirals, urging caution as the Federal Reserve assesses data before its September meeting. The Fed paused interest rate cuts due to tariff concerns, despite pressure from Trump, with two governors dissenting for a rate cut. Tariff revenues hit $100 billion this fiscal year, but Goolsbee emphasized their complex economic impact, including supply chain disruptions and reduced demand.

4. Obamacare Subsidies

The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting that Senator Jon Ossoff and other Democrats are pushing to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, set to expire in 2025, which were initially expanded under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and extended by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Ossoff introduced a bill to make the subsidies permanent, co-sponsored by several Democrats, as part of broader negotiations to avoid a government shutdown by September 30, 2025. Republicans, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, oppose the extension, favoring other health care reforms like expanding health savings accounts and telehealth access. The Congressional Budget Office estimates extending the subsidies would cost $247 billion over a decade, though Democrats argue it could save consumers $800 annually on premiums.

That’s 4 Things to Know This Afternoon.

I’m Erick Erickson.

Good afternoon.