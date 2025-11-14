

Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson, and these are the four things you need to know this afternoon.

Story One: The Trump administration is gearing up for a new political fight over the Jeffrey Epstein files. According to CNN, President Trump has asked the Department of Justice and the FBI to dig into Epstein’s connections to what he describes as his “enemies.” That includes major institutions and prominent business and political figures.

The President is clearly trying to shift the narrative and put pressure on people he believes weaponized the Epstein story against him. No formal investigation has been announced yet, but the request alone is sparking a fresh round of political controversy and turning the focus away from affordability.

Story Two: Over to the economy—Bloomberg is reporting that missed car payments have hit a record high. Subprime borrowers, those with lower credit scores, are falling behind at levels not seen before, and lenders are sounding the alarm.

This is one more data point that suggests growing stress in the consumer economy. Missed payments ripple out fast—auto lenders, dealers, securitized loan markets, you name it. It’s something to keep an eye on going into the new year.

Story Three: Internationally, the Wall Street Journal says Iran has seized a fuel tanker in a key Middle Eastern waterway. The ship was Cyprus-flagged, and Tehran hasn’t given an explanation.

Remember, this is a major chokepoint for global oil transit. Even a single incident like this can raise insurance rates, shift shipping patterns, and increase geopolitical tensions in the region. The Trump administration is monitoring the situation, but no response has been announced.

Story Four: Finally, a wild story in the world of entertainment: Axios reports that an AI-generated country artist—yes, not a person, but an AI—has hit number one on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart.

The “artist” is called Breaking Rust, and the song is “Walk My Walk.” This is a massive moment for the industry because, love it or hate it, we’ve officially crossed the line where AI isn’t just a novelty. It’s producing chart-topping music. Expect some heated debates from Nashville to Washington about copyright and creative labor.

Those are your four things. Remember, going to church on Sunday is a decision made on Saturday. Happy weekend.