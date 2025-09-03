Good afternoon.

It’s Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025 — and this is 4 Things to Know This Afternoon. I was off radio today as I am in NYC for a convention, so no video. I will return to radio and video tomorrow.

1. Job Openings Fall to Post-Pandemic Levels

Job openings in the U.S. dropped to 7.18 million in July 2025, the lowest since September 2024 and only the second time below 7.2 million since late 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover report. This level, last seen during the economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, fell short of economists' expectations of 7.4 million, signaling a cooling labor market. Hiring and layoff rates remained steady at 3.3% and 1.1%, respectively, indicating a slowing but stable labor market. Concerns about weakening demand have grown, supported by anecdotal evidence.

2. California Doesn’t Think Being In a Gang Is a Big Deal.

According to the AP, The California Supreme Court issued two decisions that could affect decades of gang-related sentencing enhancements, potentially allowing thousands to petition for case reexamination. These enhancements stem from the 1988 Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention (STEP) Act, enacted during peak crime years to address gang violence, particularly in Los Angeles. The STEP Act imposed harsher penalties for felonies committed to benefit a criminal street gang. In 2000, Proposition 21 expanded these provisions, increasing mandatory sentences for gang-related crimes, both violent and nonviolent. The recent rulings challenge the subjective application of gang enhancements, which have significantly extended sentences based on association with alleged gang members.

3. Gov. Ron DeSantis Proposes Property Tax Elimination in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis is advocating for the elimination of property taxes in Florida, proposing a constitutional amendment to be voted on in November 2026. This initiative, requiring 60% voter approval, aims to relieve homeowners from what DeSantis calls "paying rent to the government" on their properties. He suggests redirecting $5 billion initially proposed for sales tax cuts to provide immediate property tax relief, estimating an average $1,000 rebate per homesteaded household. DeSantis argues that Florida's budget surplus and tourism revenue could offset the loss, dismissing concerns about defunding essential services like police and schools. However, the proposal faces challenges, as property taxes generate significant revenue for local governments, and critics worry about potential service cuts or increased sales taxes.

4. Florida Wants to Make Florida Healthy Again

One more from Florida today. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced the establishment of the Florida Make America Healthy Again commission, alongside a plan to eliminate all vaccine mandates in the state. Speaking at a press conference with Governor Ron DeSantis, Ladapo declared that the Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, would work to end every vaccine mandate, describing them as "wrong" and akin to "slavery." He emphasized personal choice, stating that decisions about vaccinations should be based on individuals' relationships with their bodies and God. The initiative aims to make Florida the first state to remove all vaccine requirements, though some mandates may require legislative approval to be repealed.

That’s 4 Things to Know This Afternoon.

I’m Erick Erickson.

Have a great afternoon.