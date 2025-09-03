Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
5h

There should never be "mandated" medical treatment of any kind, and that includes vaccinations. Let them be available for anyone who wants them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Brockman's avatar
Bill Brockman
6h

Nothing says healthy like skipping vaccinations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture