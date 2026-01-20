Notably, I haven't gotten a lot of hate mail. In fact, no hate mail from Republicans over this. There's wide agreement from the left to the right.



Hello America, I'm Erick Erickson. It is January 20th. We are now fully one year past the beginning of the Trump administration into the second year. He became president a year ago today at noon. So that means you've got 1,096 more days to go. For those of you who are fretting about this, welcome.



Here are “The Four Things You Need to Know”.