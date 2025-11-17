Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. These are the four things you need to know this afternoon, November 17th.

First, the Senate Commerce Committee — chaired by Republican Ted Cruz, with Democrat Maria Cantwell as the ranking member — has opened an investigation into gambling corruption within Major League Baseball. This follows the indictment of several Guardians pitchers and comes as new gambling allegations emerge in the NBA.

This is clearly bigger than baseball. I hope the Senate Commerce Committee digs into the broader incentives that now exist for players to engage in hanky-panky and outright malfeasance — especially with friends placing parlays through sports-betting apps. Defenders of the apps claim the algorithms are exposing corruption, but in reality, it’s the sheer accessibility of the apps themselves, combined with the temptation to make a quick buck in this economy, that’s incentivizing the cheating.

Frankly, we’ve probably gone too far with legalized sports betting in this country, making it easy and accessible — even to minors. It may be time to roll it back, and I hope the committee considers that angle beyond just what’s happening inside Major League Baseball.

Second, the president is now urging members of Congress to vote to release the Epstein files. This comes amid new reporting that Jeffrey Epstein was texting a Democratic member of Congress during the Michael Cohen hearing. The delegate from the Virgin Islands — long accused of being too closely tied to Epstein and of possibly covering up allegations when she was a prosecutor there — is again facing scrutiny.

We also now know Epstein was a big fan of Hakeem Jeffries and had ties to Larry Summers during his time in the Clinton White House, outside the Clinton White House, and again in the Obama White House and Harvard. There are a lot of Democratic connections to Epstein, and the president says: might as well get it all out there.

There are already rumors of heavy redactions, so we’ll see how this plays out. But it looks like Thomas Massie has won this fight.

Third, David Richardson is out as head of FEMA — the third high-profile resignation from the agency. The first director was removed, her replacement rose through the ranks and then was dismissed, and now Richardson, who by multiple accounts has been overwhelmed by the responsibilities of the job, is gone as well.

This comes as the president wants to wind down and restructure the agency. With hurricane season mostly behind us — and only winter ice storms ahead — now is likely the best time to do it before next year’s hurricane season arrives. If FEMA is going to be reorganized, this is the window.

Lastly, the president is backing primary challengers against Indiana state legislators, not members of Congress, but state legislators. The Indiana legislature does not want to pursue mid-decade redistricting. Their concern is that redrawing lines could create more swing districts, and if the economy turns south or Republicans have a rough election cycle, “safe” GOP seats could suddenly become competitive — even winnable for Democrats by a point or two.

They don’t want to take that risk. They also argue mid-decade redistricting isn’t necessary or advisable. But the president insists it must be done to help save the House majority, and he wants to primary the legislators who refuse.

I’m skeptical they will cave. Is the president really going to spread himself that thin? He’s already targeting Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others. At some point, he has to accept that he’s a lame duck — and we’re watching the consequences of that. Defiance is growing, and it will continue unless he makes examples of people. But it’s hard to “make an example” out of obscure state legislators in Indiana. Is he truly going to fly to Indiana to campaign for them? Probably not.

And there’s another danger: he may end up pushing vulnerable Republicans into districts where Democrats could suddenly become competitive. This is a risky temper tantrum. Maybe he should focus his ire on Marjorie Taylor Greene instead.

