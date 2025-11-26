Thanksgiving Travel is in full swing and before you enter a tryptophan coma, here’s “The Four Things You Need to Know”.

1. Shooting of Two National Guard Members Near the White House

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot in a targeted incident near the Farragut Metro Station in Washington, D.C., about one mile from the White House. Both victims are in critical condition and receiving treatment at separate hospitals, contrary to an initial erroneous report from West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey claiming they had died—he later retracted the statement amid “conflicting reports” and offered prayers for their recovery. One suspect is in custody, described by authorities as “severely wounded,” with the FBI still on scene investigating; no further details on the motive or suspect’s identity have been released. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the shooting “targeted.” The event prompted a White House lockdown, though President Donald Trump was not present.

2. Cabinet Shakeup

There’s growing speculation about the President shaking up his cabinet. Yesterday, MSNOW reported Kash Patel may be out. Today, a number of MAGA loyalists are speculating that Attorney General Pam Bondi will be shown the door. This comes after a number of major screw ups in the Department of Justice and Bondi still not releasing the Epstein documents.

“The cabinet is not changing no matter how much CNN wishes that it would because it thrives off drama,” said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt to CNN.

3. Ukraine Negotiation

Washington is buzzing about the leaked communication between Steve Witkoff and the Russian advisor negotiating Ukraine. This is the first major leak of its kind from this White House. Something common during the first term, there are lots of questions now about the origin of the leak.

The president and his team stand firm. White House communications director Steven Cheung called Witkoff a “successful negotiator” on X, dismissing the call as “a standard thing” for a dealmaker. Trump announced on Truth Social that Witkoff will soon meet Putin in Moscow to “finalize the plan,” expressing full trust.

4. Tennessee 7th District Special Election

On the show today, Dan Mandis talked about the special election Tennessee’s 7th congressional district will have Tuesday. The district went for Donald Trump by twenty points, but new polling has it a two point race with Republicans panicked. Republican voters are depressed and Democrat voters are motivated. Even if Democrat Aftyn Behn loses to Republican Mark Van Epps, it should not be close and Republicans are concerned.

That’s “The Four Things You Need to Know”, I wish you and your family a very Happy Thanksgiving!