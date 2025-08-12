Good afternoon. It’s Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Four stories, one thread: when power plays to the crowd, institutions bend—and sometimes break. Today: Ken Paxton tries to throw Beto O’Rourke in jail over a redistricting fight; the VA’s staffing crisis is worse than advertised and older than this administration; the president publicly leans on Goldman Sachs to sideline an economist who won’t toe the tariff line; and the White House is reviewing the Smithsonian’s museums—a needed course‑correction after years of ideological creep. Let’s get to it.