Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unaffiliated's avatar
Unaffiliated
4h

The incompetents in Atlanta government chose racist DEI policies over $37 million in federal funds for Hartsfield Airport fixes. Have you walked through ATL and observed the demographic of the workers - what am I missing? We are DEI Strong in the ATL! 💪 And property taxes just shot up! I realize it is a choice to live here, but wow the incompetence in local government never ceases to amaze. Unbelievably Andre Dickens is 100x more competent than Keisha (a moron’s moron if there ever was one).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
4h

Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture