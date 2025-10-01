Hello America, it’s Erick Erickson. After being on-air straight for 6 hours I am spent. So no video this afternoon, but these are the four things you need to know this afternoon.

1. Fed Shutdown to last at least until Friday

As of this writing, the Senate is not expected to vote again until Friday due to Yom Kippur.

2. Cook Still Cooking

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, allowing her to stay in her role until the Court hears arguments in January 2026. This decision is a key moment in the ongoing clash over the president’s power to fire officials at independent agencies like the Fed.

Lisa Cook, appointed to the Federal Reserve Board in 2022, has been targeted for dismissal by Trump and stems from allegations of mortgage fraud from her time as a Michigan State University professor, which Cook denies. The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 protects governors from being fired without “cause,” such as inefficiency or misconduct. Lower courts have ruled that Trump’s reasons don’t meet this standard, prompting his administration to appeal to the Supreme Court.

For now, Cook remains on the Fed’s Board, with the Supreme Court’s stay ensuring no immediate removal. The justices will hear arguments early next year to decide whether Trump’s push to fire Cook holds up under the law. The outcome could reshape how much power presidents have over independent agencies.

3. NYC on Hold

The Trump administration has frozen $18 billion in federal funding allocated for New York City infrastructure projects. The decision targets major initiatives such as the Hudson Tunnel Project and the Second Avenue Subway expansion.

White House officials justified the freeze by emphasizing a review to prevent funds from being distributed based on what they described as “unconstitutional DEI principles.” This move is part of broader efforts to scrutinize federal spending during the fiscal impasse.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams swiftly criticized the action, warning of severe disruptions to vital transportation upgrades that support the city’s economy and daily commuters. Hochul stated that the freeze “jeopardizes critical projects that millions rely on,” while Adams urged Congress to intervene. The state’s congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, has demanded immediate restoration of the funds, highlighting potential long-term delays and increased costs.

No timeline has been set for resolving the freeze, exacerbating uncertainties for city planners and transit agencies as they navigate the shutdown’s ripple effects.

4. Redfin and Zillow Accused of Antitrust Scheme

CNBC is reporting that attorneys general from New York, Virginia, Arizona, Connecticut, and Washington launched a federal lawsuit against real estate giants Zillow and Redfin, accusing them of engaging in an anticompetitive deal to control the online apartment rental advertising market. The complaint claims that Zillow paid Redfin $100 million in February 2025 to shut down its rental advertising platform, including the Redfin Apartments tool, and transfer its clients to Zillow, effectively removing a major competitor. This move, the lawsuit argues, violates federal antitrust laws, including the Sherman Act.

The states are seeking a court injunction to stop the alleged collusion and are pushing for changes to the deal to restore competition in the market. Together, Zillow, Redfin, and CoStar (which owns Apartments.com) account for roughly 85% of the rental advertising market’s revenue.

These are the four things you need to know this afternoon. I’m Erick Erickson. Stay engaged, stay informed, and keep the faith.