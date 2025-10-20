Hello America. No video today, but I’m still Erick Erickson. It’s October 20th, and these are the four things you need to know before you head home.

One: The stock market may be hitting record highs, but warning signs are flashing beneath the surface. Investors are increasingly retreating into defensive sectors like utilities, consumer staples, and healthcare, while pulling back from cyclical industries such as regional banks, homebuilders, and airlines. Much of the market’s strength is concentrated in a few mega-cap tech firms—particularly those tied to artificial intelligence—while gold and Treasury bonds are rallying at the same time, signaling a growing preference for safety even as indexes rise. In short, the market’s headline numbers mask growing unease about the broader economy.

Two: Meanwhile, a major Amazon Web Services outage on Monday served as a stark reminder of how dependent the global digital economy has become on a handful of cloud providers. The disruption knocked out access to dozens of major apps and websites, from social platforms and games to financial services, underscoring how fragile the internet’s backbone can be when one company’s servers go down. The event has reignited questions about concentration risk and whether critical infrastructure should rely so heavily on a few corporate players.

Three: In Portland, Oregon, local leaders are using zoning laws in an unexpected way—targeting federal immigration enforcement. City officials have sought to block operations at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, arguing that it violates local land-use rules. The move reflects a broader trend of municipalities using planning and zoning tools to challenge federal authority, turning what was once a dry area of bureaucratic law into a new front line in political and legal battles.

Four: And finally, in Europe, France is reeling after one of the boldest art heists in modern history. Early Sunday morning, thieves broke into the Louvre Museum in Paris and made off with priceless royal jewels from the Galerie d’Apollon. The robbery took less than seven minutes. Using a truck-mounted furniture hoist, the suspects smashed a third-floor window and escaped with jewels once worn by Empress Eugénie, Queen Marie-Amélie, and Napoleon’s wife Marie-Louise. One gem was dropped in the getaway, but the rest remain missing. French officials have admitted to severe security lapses, and the theft has become a national embarrassment. The government has launched an urgent investigation into how such an audacious crime could happen inside one of the most secure museums in the world.

Those are the four things you need to know this afternoon. Have a blessed evening.