Segment One: Marines and National Guard Deployment to Los Angeles

We begin today with a headline that reflects just how fragile public order has become on the West Coast. The Pentagon has confirmed that deploying the U.S. Marines and National Guard to Los Angeles will cost taxpayers $134 million. That’s a staggering number—particularly when you realize it’s being spent to stabilize a major American city from within, not defend it from foreign attack.

What’s going on in Los Angeles is what happens when progressive governance collides with reality. The city is overrun with violent protests, organized theft, homelessness, and gang activity. Years of lax enforcement, defunding the police, and permissive prosecution have created a powder keg—and now the federal government has to step in.

Governor Gavin Newsom tried to frame this as a show of unity, but let’s not pretend this is normal. The Marines are supposed to fight wars—not babysit cities that refuse to enforce their own laws.

This is what happens when local leadership prioritizes ideology over order. And now, Americans across the country are footing the bill for their failure. The deployment may be necessary, but it should never have been needed in the first place.

Segment Two: Trump and the Global Trade Realignment

The New York Times has published a long-form piece analyzing President Trump’s new global trade doctrine. The thesis? Trump is orchestrating the most significant shift in global economic policy in decades—away from interdependence and toward industrial sovereignty.

Though there are benefits to the disruptions, there are also costs. We are intending to re-shore the supply chain for antibiotics. We are rebuilding our industrial capacity for the military and the supply chain for weapons. But we are also alienating allies, driving up consumer costs for things that could be made abroad, and adding lots of uncertainty to business planning.

The costs are real—tariffs can hurt consumers in the short term. As the same time, we should not be reliant on Beijing for microchips, pharmaceuticals, or rare earth minerals. Additionally, we should not be engaged in trade wars with allies who we need standing with us against China.

The left wants to keep us tethered to global institutions that reward bad actors. Trump wants to make those institutions work for us—or bypass them entirely. Conservatives need to stand in the middle and demand common sense.

Segment Three: Chaos in L.A. and Federal Response

Back to Los Angeles, where unrest continues for a fifth straight night. The Wall Street Journal reports that the city is still on edge as Marines and National Guard units attempt to restore order. Businesses are boarded up, public transportation is suspended in areas, the police are asking self-driving taxi companies to suspend operations because people are summoning the taxis and setting them on fire.

This isn’t just a local crisis. It’s a national inflection point.

The images coming out of L.A. are deeply unsettling: looting, arson, mob violence. But what’s more disturbing is how we got here. For years, the progressive left in California pushed soft-on-crime policies, undermined police authority, and normalized chaos under the guise of “equity.” What's more unsettling is an American press corps insisting it is no big deal and we should move on.

President Trump’s decision to send in reinforcements is unpopular with the left—but it’s necessary. L.A. is a warning to every city in America: abandon order, and this is what you get. On the upside, in response to the Marines moving in, Gavin Newsom now says he will send in over 800 police officers to assist.

Segment Four: Josh Hawley’s Minimum Wage Push

Finally, a surprise from Capitol Hill. Republican Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a bill to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Let’s be blunt: this is a bad idea—and it’s not conservative.

The minimum wage sounds compassionate. Who doesn’t want people to earn more? But in practice, it kills jobs, shrinks opportunities, and hurts the very people it claims to help. Small businesses get crushed. Teenagers and entry-level workers get priced out of the market. And inflation eats up the gains.

Hawley is trying to sell this as pro-worker populism. But we’ve been down this road before. Progressive cities like Seattle and San Francisco tried this, and guess what? They lost jobs. Restaurants closed. Automation accelerated. And inequality didn’t shrink—it got worse.

Conservatives believe in empowering workers through growth, not mandates. You want to raise wages? Cut regulations. Expand the economy. Encourage entrepreneurship. Don’t punish employers with one-size-fits-all wage laws from Washington.

Josh Hawley is trying to out-populist the left. But real conservatism is about principle, not pandering.

So, here are the takeaways this afternoon:

- The Marines are deployed to L.A. at a cost of $134 million because progressive policies created chaos that local authorities couldn’t contain.

- Trump’s trade doctrine is reshaping the global economy. And unlike the New York Times, conservatives understand it’s about sovereignty, not isolationism.

- The unrest in Los Angeles is a symptom of a deeper rot in progressive governance. Trump is responding with strength—and the country is better for it.

- And Senator Josh Hawley’s $15 minimum wage proposal is a progressive idea dressed up in populist rhetoric. It’s wrong for workers and wrong for the country.

This is what matters. These are your 4 Things to Know This Afternoon.

