I'm Erick Erickson and these are your 4 Things to Know This Afternoon

First Thing to Know: The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Braces for Crisis

The Jerusalem Post and AP News report the State Department is preparing to evacuate nonessential personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, with the Pentagon on alert for potential airlifts. This isn’t routine protocol—it’s a response to escalating tensions with Iran-backed militias in Iraq and beyond. The Iranian Defense Minister has openly threatened U.S. bases, and the State Department has authorized voluntary departures for military dependents in Bahrain and Kuwait. This is a region on edge, and the U.S. is signaling it’s not taking chances.

This situation exposes the consequences of a decade of foreign policy missteps. The Obama and Biden administrations’ appeasement of Iran—through the nuclear deal and lax enforcement of sanctions—emboldened Tehran’s proxies, who now dominate Iraq’s political and military landscape. The Trump administration’s return to a maximum-pressure strategy is a necessary corrective, but it’s not without risks.

Evacuating nonessential personnel is a pragmatic move to avoid a repeat of past disasters like Benghazi, but it also projects an image of retreat. The deeper issue is strategic: Iran’s growing influence in Iraq stems from our failure to secure a stable, pro-American government post-2003 invasion. We’re now paying the price for nation-building fantasies that ignored cultural and geopolitical realities.

The administration must balance immediate safety with long-term deterrence. A show of force—perhaps redeploying assets to the region—could signal resolve, but it risks escalation. Alternatively, pulling back too far invites Tehran to exploit the vacuum. The stakes are high: Iraq is a linchpin for Middle East stability, and a misstep could embolden Iran further or destabilize allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia. This isn’t just about an embassy; it’s about whether America can still project power in a region that tests our will.

The Middle East is a chessboard, and Iran’s playing a long game. If we don’t counter with clarity and strength, we risk losing more than an embassy.

Second Thing to Know: ICE Raids Target California’s Agricultural Core

The Los Angeles Times reports that ICE is intensifying immigration raids in California’s Central Valley, targeting undocumented workers in the agricultural sector. Farmers are sounding alarms over labor shortages, while progressive activists decry the operations as inhumane. This is the border crisis colliding with economic reality, and it’s forcing us to confront hard truths about immigration policy.

Conservatives believe in the rule of law, and these raids reflect a renewed commitment to enforcing it. For too long, lax border security and sanctuary policies—especially in California—created a de facto open-border system. The Biden administration’s failure to stem illegal crossings left states and industries reliant on undocumented labor, particularly in agriculture, where low-wage workers pick the fruit that fills our grocery stores. The Trump administration’s aggressive enforcement is a direct response, aiming to restore order and prioritize American workers.

But the analysis doesn’t stop there. These raids expose a deeper hypocrisy: the same elites who champion open borders rely on cheap labor to keep their food prices low. Farmers, many of whom lean conservative, are caught in the middle, facing labor shortages that could drive up costs or leave crops rotting. The solution isn’t simple. Mass deportation is logistically and economically disruptive, but amnesty rewards lawbreaking and incentivizes more illegal crossings. A conservative approach demands secure borders, streamlined legal immigration for essential industries, and penalties for employers who exploit undocumented labor. Without reform, we’re stuck in a cycle of raids, resentment, and unresolved tensions.

Immigration isn’t just a policy issue; it’s a test of whether we can balance compassion with sovereignty. So far, we’re failing that test.

Third Thing to Know: China’s Rare Earth Gambit

The Wall Street Journal reports that China is imposing a six-month limit on its relaxed export licenses for rare earth minerals—critical components for everything from smartphones to missile systems. This is Beijing flexing its economic muscle, controlling roughly 80% of the global supply of these elements. The move coincides with escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, particularly as the Trump administration pushes tariffs to counter China’s economic dominance.

This is a national security crisis masquerading as a trade dispute. Rare earths are the lifeblood of modern technology and defense systems. Our reliance on China for these materials is a self-inflicted wound, the result of decades of outsourcing and environmental regulations that crippled domestic mining. Beijing’s license restrictions are a calculated warning: they can choke our supply chains at will. The Biden administration’s green energy push only deepened this dependency, as electric vehicles and wind turbines require even more rare earths.

The Trump administration’s efforts to revive American mining and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains are critical but face hurdles—regulatory red tape, environmentalist opposition, and years of neglected infrastructure. Short-term, we’re vulnerable to price spikes and supply disruptions, which could ripple through consumer goods and defense contracts. Long-term, we need a Manhattan Project-style initiative to secure domestic production and diversify global suppliers. Anything less hands China leverage over our economy and security.

China’s playing a game of economic warfare, and we’re dangerously unprepared. Independence isn’t just a slogan—it’s a necessity.

Fourth Thing to Know: Weinstein’s Conviction and a Fractured Justice System

The New York Post reports that Harvey Weinstein was convicted of a sex crime in his New York City retrial, but the jury deadlocked on the rape charge, leaving the case unresolved. This is less a victory for justice than a snapshot of a system buckling under cultural and political pressures.

Weinstein’s guilt isn’t in question—decades of allegations and documented abuses make that clear. But this trial highlights a broader problem: our justice system is increasingly swayed by public sentiment and media narratives. The #MeToo movement exposed real abuses, but it also fueled a climate where accusations can outpace evidence. Jurors’ inability to agree on the rape charge suggests doubts about process, not necessarily innocence. Justice must be blind—rooted in facts, not feelings. When trials become spectacles, we risk eroding trust in the system itself.

The deeper issue is cultural. Weinstein’s case reflects a Hollywood elite that prioritized power over morality, enabled by a society that looked the other way. Conservatives should champion accountability but demand it be fair and consistent, whether the defendant is a mogul or a nobody. Anything less undermines the rule of law and fuels cynicism.

True justice requires a system that serves truth, not headlines.

That's 4 Things to Know This Afternoon. Four stories, one truth: our world demands clarity, courage, and principle. I'm Erick Erickson.