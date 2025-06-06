Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. This is “4 Things to Know This Afternoon,” and here are the four stories that matter most this June 6th, 2025—stories shaping our nation’s future, economy, and conservative values.

Topic One: D-Day at 81 Years

Today marks the 81st anniversary of D-Day—the Allied invasion of Normandy that began the end of Nazi tyranny in Europe. As the years stretch further from that moment in 1944, we must remind ourselves and our children why it still matters.

More than 150,000 troops stormed the beaches of Normandy. They came from the United States, Britain, Canada, and other Allied nations. Thousands never returned home. They faced German machine guns, mines, barbed wire, and the uncertainty of survival. They advanced anyway.

This wasn’t just a military operation. It was the last gasp of moral clarity in the 20th century—when young men risked everything not for territory, but for liberty.

And as we honor them, let’s also reflect on something uncomfortable: fewer and fewer Americans know what D-Day even means. Our schools no longer teach it with the reverence it deserves. We’ve replaced civic education with activism, and remembrance with revisionism.

The men of D-Day weren’t fighting to impose their will. They were fighting so that others could live free. And that kind of sacrifice is worth remembering—because it’s the kind of sacrifice that built this nation.

But if we lose sight of D-Day, we lose sight of who we are as a country. America didn’t build an empire. We liberated one and a grateful world entrusted the care of freedom to us. If we lose sight of that and that the post-war world order is not a pejorative, but an implicit acknowledgement of the moral clarity and goodness of the United States, we will lose what we gained through the sacrifices of the brave men and boys who stormed the beaches eighty one years ago today.

Topic Two: The Jobs Report—A Mixed Message

Now, let’s talk about the economy. Today’s May jobs report came in stronger than expected. The U.S. economy added 139,000 jobs—beating forecasts and suggesting some resilience despite high interest rates. Unemployment held at 4.2%. Wages grew. All of this complicates things for the Federal Reserve.

Here’s what this means for you:

The Biden-era inflationary surge may be easing, but it hasn’t disappeared. And while job growth is good on the surface, the type of jobs matters. Are they full-time? Do they support families? Or are they part-time service jobs that mask underlying weakness?

Companies are still hiring, but they're also trimming margins. Workers are changing jobs more frequently. And high borrowing costs are stalling out small business expansion. Likewise, jobs numbers of the last two months were revised downward.

Meanwhile, Jerome Powell and the Fed remain cautious. They’re looking for a reason to cut rates, but they’re also scared of reigniting inflation.

The danger now is stagflation—slow growth with sticky inflation. It’s a policy trap. And the only way out is to get Washington out of the way.

We need fewer handouts, more productivity. Fewer taxes, more enterprise. Let the free market work—and stop treating the economy like a science experiment.

Topic Three: Trump, Musk, and the Call Heard Round the World

The third story today: Donald Trump and Elon Musk reportedly spoke by phone about the GOP tax bill—and what followed has turned into the feud of the month.

Musk has criticized the bill, calling it a handout to “old economy” industries. Trump, never one to let a jab go unanswered, fired back, calling Musk “ungrateful” and reminding voters that Musk benefited immensely under his first term.

This isn’t just billionaire drama. It’s about the future of the Republican coalition.

Trump represents the populist-nationalist lane—protecting industry, raising tariffs, and prioritizing legacy manufacturing. Musk represents the technocratic-libertarian lane—favoring deregulation, innovation, and private-sector disruption.

Both lanes matter. But they clash on strategy.

What we’re witnessing is the growing pain of a conservative movement figuring out how to balance its working-class base with its pro-business roots.

For now, the bill in question still has support. But the cracks are forming. And as Musk flexes his influence—not just in tech but in politics—we’ll see more of these clashes.

The takeaway? This isn’t a civil war. It’s a realignment. And it’s necessary.

The Republican Party is no longer the party of Chamber of Commerce orthodoxy. But it’s also not a protectionist machine. It’s something new. And as long as it remains tethered to constitutional principles, economic liberty, and national strength—it’ll be better for it.

The two men have too many aligned interests to completely fall apart and, as I said on radio earlier today, it would be a dangerous thing for the GOP to alienate the richest man on the planet who controls the most influential conversation starter on the planet, Twitter. The President has three more years. Musk has at least thirty.

Topic Four: Germany’s Win While the Giants Bicker

And finally, while Trump and Musk dominated headlines, someone else walked away with a strategic win: Friedrich Merz, the conservative leader of Germany.

Merz met privately with White House and GOP leaders and managed to secure favorable trade terms and deeper coordination on Ukraine policy. While American billionaires traded barbs, Merz did what statesmen do—he advanced his country’s interests quietly and effectively.

This should be a wake-up call.

The United States needs to focus less on personality politics and more on strategic posture. We are in a global competition—with China, with Russia, and yes, with allies trying to get the best deal from us.

Germany is rearming. NATO is recalibrating. And American attention is fractured by drama.

Merz didn’t make noise. He made progress. And that’s a lesson conservatives need to take seriously.

If we want to lead, we need to stop getting distracted by every shiny object. Policy matters. Process matters. And power—real power—is earned through clarity, not celebrity.

So, here are your takeaways this afternoon:

- D-Day should be more than a date on a calendar. It’s a reminder of who we are and why liberty matters.

- The jobs report is strong—but the structure is weak. Conservatives must double down on growth-first, government-last policies.

- Trump and Musk are sparring—but it reflects a broader conservative realignment. That realignment is healthy, necessary, and overdue.

- And while the headlines swirled, Germany’s conservative leader got real results. Let’s stop chasing drama and start focusing on substance.