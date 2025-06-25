Good afternoon, friends—this is “4 Things to Know This Afternoon” for June 25th. I’m glad you’re here. Let’s get to the truth behind today’s headlines, with clear-eyed analysis.

1. Tom Homan: The Cost of Securing America’s Border

Up first, Tom Homan, President Trump’s border czar, is living apart from his wife—not because of politics or marital turmoil, but because of the threats that come with enforcing the law. In a revealing interview, Homan shared that he and his wife are separated for her safety, following a barrage of death threats tied to his work on immigration enforcement. “My wife is living separately from me at the moment, primarily because I put in long hours, but mainly due to the death threats directed towards me,” Homan said. He visits her when he can, but the threats are “truly alarming”.

Whatever you think of Trump’s immigration policies, this is the human cost for those tasked with carrying them out. Homan, who previously served as ICE’s acting director, has presided over more than 25,000 arrests and 70,000 deportations. He’s been called the “intellectual father” of the family-separation policy, a lightning rod for criticism from the left.

But Homan isn’t backing down. He’s returned to government service at a pay cut, motivated by what he calls the “crucial” need for border security. He’s faced protestors outside his home and says, “I know how crucial it is.” Homan defends ICE’s criminal operations, noting that recent arrests in Los Angeles were tied to money laundering and cartel activity—not just immigration violations.

He asks a fair question: “What are the disadvantages of reduced drug trafficking? … of fewer individuals affiliated with terrorist organizations crossing the border?” Homan says Democrats won’t answer, because, deep down, they know a secure border is good policy—even if they won’t admit it out loud.

2. Senate GOP, Trump, and the “Megabill” Showdown

On Capitol Hill, all eyes are on a massive legislative package—the so-called “megabill”. Senator Ron Johnson met with Trump today, as GOP lawmakers weigh whether to back or block the sprawling bill that bundles government funding, border security, and other priorities.

The stakes are high. For conservatives, the question is whether the package does enough to secure the border and rein in spending, or if it’s just more business as usual in Washington.

While details are still emerging, the meeting signals that Trump is not just a bystander—he’s actively guiding the legislation. The bill’s fate could shape the rest of the legislative year, and, with the 2026 midterms on the horizon, every vote counts. Meanwhile, Congressman Chip Roy of Texas, the intellectual leader of the House Conservatives, is on social media signaling the Senate bill is a nonstarter in the House and actually expands programs the GOP promised to cut, including Joe Biden’s green scam.

3. Shell and BP: A Supermajor Merger in the Making?

In the business world, two of the largest names in energy—Shell and BP—are in early talks for a potential merger. If it happens, this would be the biggest oil deal in a generation, combining two “supermajors” into a single powerhouse.

BP’s shares jumped on the news, while Shell’s dipped slightly. The combined company would be better positioned to compete with American giants like ExxonMobil and Chevron. For context, BP is worth roughly $80 billion, and the merger would reshape the global energy landscape.

Why now? The oil industry is under pressure from both environmental activists and shifting government policies. A merger could help the companies cut costs, invest in new technologies, and weather the transition to cleaner energy. But it also raises questions about competition and market power. Regulators in the U.S. and Europe will be watching closely.

For American consumers, the impact could be mixed. Larger companies often mean more efficiency, but less competition can also mean higher prices at the pump. We’ll keep an eye on this story as it develops.

4. Trump’s Tariffs: Retailers Rush to Re-Sell Returned Goods

Finally, a story that hits close to home for anyone who shops—especially as prices rise. President Trump’s tariffs on imported goods have retailers scrambling to process returns and get products back on the resale market.

Here’s the deal: tariffs have driven up the cost of many goods. Retailers, facing higher prices for new inventory, are now rushing to get returned items—products that have already had the tariffs paid—back onto shelves as quickly as possible. This process, called “reverse logistics,” is all about efficiency. The faster a retailer can process a return, the sooner that item can be resold, often at a discount.

Casey Chroust, COO of Optoro, says, “It is advantageous for retailers to expedite returns processing to restock items in stores.” With processing expenses averaging 30% of the purchase price, returns are a crucial way for companies to manage costs in a tariff-driven environment. More than 75% of consumers are open to buying “re-commerce” products—secondhand or returned items—so retailers are investing in repairing and reselling merchandise.

According to the National Retail Federation, returns in the retail sector are expected to hit $890 billion this year. That’s a staggering figure, and it shows how tariffs are rippling through the economy—not just at the ports, but all the way to your local store.

So, what do we take from today’s headlines?

The people enforcing our laws—like Tom Homan—pay a personal price for doing their jobs, and that’s a reality too often ignored in the political debate.

In Washington, Trump’s continued influence means the conservative agenda is still very much in play, especially on border security and spending.

In the business world, the Shell-BP talks remind us that the energy sector is changing fast, with big mergers possibly reshaping the market.

And on Main Street, tariffs are driving innovation in retail—but also higher prices and new ways for Americans to shop.

That’s the truth, as best as we can tell it, this afternoon. I’m glad you joined me for “4 Things to Know.” Until next time, please stay informed, stay engaged, and please keep the faith.