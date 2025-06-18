Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson, and these are the four things you need to know this afternoon of June 18, 2025. These are the four stories you need to know before heading home tonight—each one with my conservative take, cutting through the noise and giving you the facts the mainstream media won’t. Let’s dive right in.

Segment 1: The Fed Hits Pause—But for How Long?

First up, the Federal Reserve has decided to keep interest rates steady yet again, holding the federal funds rate in the 4.25% to 4.5% range. Now, if you’re like me, you’ve probably noticed that every time the Fed meets, the talking heads on TV act like it’s the Super Bowl. But let’s be honest: this decision is more about what they didn’t do than what they did.

Jerome Powell and the Fed are trying to thread a needle. Inflation has cooled from its peak, but it’s still running hotter than most Americans would like. The Fed’s own projections now suggest we might see two rate cuts this year, down from the three they hinted at earlier. Why? Because the economy, while slowing, is still stubbornly strong in some sectors, and prices aren’t dropping as fast as they’d hoped.

Let’s talk about what this means for you. If you’re a saver, you’re probably enjoying higher yields on your savings accounts or CDs. But if you’re a borrower—say, looking to buy a house or refinance your mortgage—these rates are keeping things expensive. The average American family is feeling the squeeze, not just at the gas pump or the grocery store, but in monthly payments on everything from cars to credit cards.

Now, here’s what the media won’t tell you: the real reason the Fed is stuck is because Washington can’t control its spending. We have a debt and deficit problem that no one in Congress seems willing to tackle. The Fed can only do so much with interest rates when Congress keeps running up the national credit card. And every time the Fed hints at a cut, markets rally—Wall Street loves cheap money—but Main Street pays the price in higher prices and less purchasing power.

And let’s not forget, the uncertainty in the job market is starting to bubble up. Businesses are in a holding pattern, not wanting to lay off workers but also not hiring aggressively. If unemployment ticks up, the pressure will mount for the Fed to act, but their hands are tied by inflation and government overspending.

Bottom line: The Fed’s pause is a warning sign. If Congress doesn’t get serious about spending, we’re going to be stuck in this high-rate environment for a long time, and the American worker will pay the price.

Segment 2: Social Security and Medicare—The Funding Cliff No One Wants to Talk About

Next, let’s talk about something that should be front-page news every day: Social Security and Medicare are heading for a funding cliff. According to the latest reports, both programs are on track to hit insolvency within the next decade unless Congress acts.

Here’s the reality: Social Security and Medicare are the backbone of retirement security for millions of Americans. But the trust funds that support these programs are being drained faster than they’re being replenished. Why? Because we have more retirees than ever, people are living longer, and the ratio of workers to beneficiaries keeps shrinking.

Now, politicians on both sides of the aisle love to promise that they’ll “protect” Social Security and Medicare. But protecting these programs means making tough choices—choices that no one in Washington seems willing to make. We’re talking about raising the retirement age, adjusting benefits, or—heaven forbid—actually cutting spending elsewhere to shore up the trust funds.

The left’s answer is always the same: tax the rich. But we’ve tried that, and it’s not enough to solve the problem. The math just doesn’t add up. You could confiscate every dollar from every billionaire in America, and you still wouldn’t fix the long-term shortfall.

What’s worse, the uncertainty around these programs is already affecting Americans’ retirement planning. People are worried that the benefits they’ve paid into for decades might not be there when they need them most. That’s not just a policy failure—it’s a moral failure.

If Congress doesn’t act, we’re looking at automatic benefit cuts for Social Security and Medicare recipients. That means seniors who rely on these programs could see their monthly checks slashed, and access to healthcare could become even more limited.

Here’s my conservative solution: We need to reform these programs now, not later. That means gradually raising the retirement age, means-testing benefits for the wealthiest recipients, and finding real savings in the federal budget. Kicking the can down the road is not an option.

Segment 3: FDA Approves New HIV Prevention Drug—What You Need to Know

Our third story: The FDA has just approved a new HIV prevention drug called lenacapavir (LEN-A-CAP-AH-VEER). This is a twice-yearly injection that’s shown to be highly effective at preventing HIV infection in high-risk populations.

Medical innovation is something America does better than anyone else. This new drug is a game-changer for people at high risk of HIV, especially those who struggle with daily pills or other prevention methods. It’s a testament to what our pharmaceutical industry can achieve when government gets out of the way and lets the private sector innovate.

But here’s the catch: As with so many new drugs, the question is how much it will cost, who will pay for it, and whether insurance—including government programs like Medicaid and Medicare—will cover it. We’ve seen this before: A breakthrough drug comes to market, but the price tag puts it out of reach for many who need it most.

And there’s a broader issue here. The left often wants to demonize “Big Pharma” for making a profit, but without the profit motive, we wouldn’t have these kinds of medical breakthroughs. At the same time, there’s a role for transparency and competition to keep prices in check. We need a system that rewards innovation but doesn’t bankrupt patients or taxpayers.

The approval of lenacapavir is good news for public health, but it’s also a reminder that real solutions come from innovation, not more government mandates. Let’s keep encouraging the private sector to do what it does best—while holding them accountable to make sure lifesaving drugs are available to those who need them most. At the same time, we should be honest — without lifestyle changes, we won’t get rid of HIV and making drugs that reduce the risk combine to disincentive lifestyle changes. We’ve gone from worries about HIV to monkeypox due to lifestyle behaviors. Developing medicines to stop diseases are great. But lifestyle changes have to be talked about to prevent the spread.

Segment 4: Russia Warns the U.S. on Ukraine—The Geopolitical Stakes Are Rising

Finally, let’s turn to the international stage. Russia has issued a stern warning to the United States: Don’t help Israel in Iran.

Russia has signed a strategic partnership with Iran and Iran is being resupplied by the Chinese. The Iranians are providing drones to Moscow for use in Ukraine. Russia claims Israel risks destabilizing the Middle East. Likewise, Russia claims US involvement could risk nuclear fallout.

Masked under the guise of environmental fallout from Israel destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities, the subtle suggestion is Russian involvement with Iran if the United States allows its bunker busters to be used by Israel. Meanwhile, President Trump says he will make up his mind later this week on American involvement. Israel says it has plans to destroy the underground Fordow nuclear operation with or without American help.

So there you have it—four things you need to know this afternoon:

The Fed’s rate pause is a warning, not a victory lap.

Social Security and Medicare are heading for a cliff, and Congress needs to act.

Medical innovation is delivering new hope in the fight against HIV, but access and affordability remain key challenges.

Russia is testing America’s resolve, and the world is watching how we respond.

As always, I'll cut through the spin and bring you the facts that matter. Those are the 4 things you need to know this afternoon. I'm Erick Erickson.

Stay informed, stay engaged, and please keep the faith.