George Phillies
18m

There is another solution to the social security challenge. Gradually raise social security taxes, say 0.1-0.2 percentage points each year, until the trust fund goes into balance, which it will. It is not that far out of balance now.

Robert Risacher
28m

Masked under the guise of environmental fallout from Israel destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities, the subtle suggestion is Russian involvement with Iran if the United States allows its bunker busters to be used by Israel. I don't believe that Israel has the means to "use" bunker busters. I think the U.S. would have to do that.

