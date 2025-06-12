Good afternoon. I'm Erick Erickson, and these are *4 Things to Know This Afternoon*—the stories breaking while you were working, that the mainstream media would rather you absorb without thinking. But not here. Here, we stop, we reflect, and we analyze. Let's dig in.

Segment 1 — IRAN ESCALATES AS TRUMP SHIFTS STRATEGY ON ISRAEL

Iran has announced it's scaling up its nuclear enrichment activities after a censure vote from the International Atomic Energy Agency. That’s not just rhetoric; Tehran says it will begin installing hundreds of advanced centrifuges at a key underground site. And while the former Biden administration tries to deflect, President Trump is leaning in—with a strategic pivot that could reshape the U.S.-Israel alliance.

Let’s start with Iran. For years now, they’ve played a game of nuclear brinksmanship—stall, enrich uranium, and stall again. And time after time, the West caves, believing negotiation is better than confrontation. But that strategy has run out of steam. The IAEA’s censure is a rare move, driven by Iran’s refusal to cooperate with investigators or explain traces of enriched uranium found at undeclared sites.

In other words, Iran isn’t just hiding its nuclear work—it’s daring the world to stop it.

Now enter Donald President Trump, who is reportedly encouraging Israeli restraint against a direct strike on Iran. At first glance, that might sound surprising. This is the same president who ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general responsible for American deaths. But it’s important to understand what Trump is doing—and what Biden didn’t.

The former president’s approach has been all carrot, no stick—trying to reenter the failed Iran nuclear deal while watching Iran cozy up to Russia and China. Meanwhile, President Trump appears to be building a broader coalition, leveraging the Abraham Accords and seeking a diplomatic win that preserves regional stability and keeps Iran in check without provoking a full-scale war.

It’s strategic triangulation—and it underscores how different foreign policy looks when it’s driven by strength rather than apology.

Segment 2 — A NEW MIGRANT CRISIS AT SEA: CUBA, VENEZUELA, AND HAITI SURGE

CNN reports the Trump Administration has begun sending notices to immigrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Haiti that their parole has ended. Under President Biden, the government established a parole program for those fleeing social unrest from those four countries. The immigrants were allowed into the United States and then given work permits. No more, says President Trump.

Sending emails to the parolee immigrants based on email addresses those immigrants handed to immigration authorities, the Department of Homeland Security notice states, "“This notice informs you that your parole is now terminated. If you do not leave, you may be subject to enforcement actions, including but not limited to detention and removal, without an opportunity to make personal arrangements and return to your country in an orderly manner.”

The Biden Administration, inarguably, was too lenient with their parole program. Just last week, the United States Supreme Court ruled the Trump Administration could undo the program without judicial interference and begin deportations. The Trump Administration is acting quickly to make it happen.

“Ending the CHNV parole programs, as well as the paroles of those who exploited it, will be a necessary return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First,” Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told CNN in a statement.

The program impacts 530,000 people. There is no word yet on how many of those people have had their parole revoked.

Segment 3 — TRUMP VS. CALIFORNIA: ELECTRIC VEHICLE WAIVER WAR RETURNS

Next, we turn to California, where the environmental left just ran into a familiar wall—Donald Trump. At the center of the latest showdown is California’s attempt to regain a waiver under the Clean Air Act that lets the state set its own emissions standards, stricter than the federal government’s.

The former Biden administration granted the waiver. Trump vowed to revoke it.

To understand the stakes, we need to revisit the legal foundation. The Clean Air Act was never meant to let one state dictate environmental policy for the entire country. But California has used its size—both in population and car sales—to strong-arm automakers into adopting its green agenda. And under Biden, that agenda was nationalized without a vote in Congress.

President Trump says enough.

Revoking the waiver means putting the federal government—not California’s bureaucracy—in charge of setting national standards. It’s a necessary course correction, especially as electric vehicle mandates increasingly ignore economic realities.

We’re seeing what happens when ideology outpaces infrastructure. EVs are expensive, charging networks are inconsistent, and the grid isn’t ready. Yet California demands a one-size-fits-all solution for a country that is anything but uniform.

And let’s be blunt: this isn’t just about cars. It’s about federalism, constitutional limits, and the idea that no state—however blue—gets to act like a sovereign nation.

President Trump’s stance is a defense of common sense, consumer choice, and constitutional order. And it’s exactly the kind of policy clarity that has been missing in Washington since he left office.

Segment 4 — HEGSETH, HOLLYWOOD, AND THE MARINES: CULTURE CLASH IN LA

Finally, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has stirred controversy by not answering a question in Congress.

In the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Ro Khanna of California, pressed Hegseth on whether he and the military would honor a court order related to the Marines being involved in the Los Angeles riots.

“What I can say is we should not have local judges determining foreign policy or national security policy for the country,” Hegseth said.

Pressed again, Hegseth again insisted the courts should not be involved and would not answer a yes or a no.

Democrats have seized on this to, yet again, claim the Trump Administration is pursuing a constitutional crisis, but the broad authority of the President to send in the troops to quell violence, so long as they are not engaged in law enforcement operations, is pretty well settled. Democrats are, instead, using these sorts of questions to fan the flames of discord and rally progressives. If anything, is the left provoking a constitutional crisis, not the Secretary of Defense and President.

These four stories—from Tehran’s centrifuges to a birthday cake in Los Angeles—share something in common: they reveal a tension between strength and softness, between clarity and confusion.

Iran tests our resolve. Migrants test our borders. California tests our Constitution. And the Left continues to test the limits of what it means to serve and sacrifice.

The answer, for conservatives, is not to retreat—it’s to reclaim.

We don’t need new values. We need to reassert the ones that built this country—accountability, liberty, limited government, and a belief in the dignity of hard-earned freedom.

That’s what we aim to do here every afternoon. Thanks for joining me for *4 Things to Know*.

Until next time, I’m Erick Erickson. Stay informed. Stay principled. And keep the faith.