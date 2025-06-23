Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChazAtl's avatar
ChazAtl
2h

I will be sad if EV’s are threatened to go. I think they have a place in American auto industry but should not be mandated or thought of as a replacement.

As for Iran and oil prices. Said it would happen. Biden left us vulnerable. A democrat should never be let into the White House again after this debacle. Let them have their blue states ILL NY and california. Let those cesspools rot. But the nation as a whole shouldn’t be made to suffer under a blue regime ever again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
2h

Nominating Mr. Erick Erickson to head up the new, private-sector-funded replacement for the VOA. Sure would be nice to have our nation's voice be one of truth and reason, not propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture