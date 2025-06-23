I’m Erick Erickson. Here are the four things you need to know this afternoon.

1. Iran Strikes U.S. Base in Qatar: What Comes Next?

Folks, the Middle East is once again on a knife’s edge. Iran has confirmed it launched missiles at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar—America’s largest military installation in the region—retaliating for President Trump’s weekend strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Thankfully, the base had been largely evacuated, and there are no reports of casualties. Iran told Qatar the attack was coming prior to attacking.

The Trump administration is warning Iran that any further retaliation will be met with overwhelming force. But the real question is whether this spirals into a wider conflict, dragging America deeper into conflict with Iran. The administration is meeting today to decide next steps, but this is a reminder: weakness invites aggression, and the only language the Iranian regime respects is strength.

We have to ask: are we prepared for the consequences if this escalates? The Biden years saw appeasement and pallets of cash to Iran. Now, with Trump back in charge, the U.S. is reasserting its red lines. The world is watching to see if we’ll stand firm or blink.

2. Oil Prices Whipsaw After Iran Attack—Trump Says “Drill, Baby, Drill!”

After Iran’s missile strike, oil prices actually dropped 6%. Why? Because Israel and Iran have avoided taking out oil infrastructure and Iran has not shut down the Straits of Hormuz, so the global supply wasn’t immediately threatened. But let’s not get complacent. If Iran decides to close the Strait of Hormuz—a move their parliament is considering—oil could skyrocket, though China would be affected more than us because so much of its oil comes from the Middle East.

President Trump is all over this, demanding energy producers keep prices down and calling for more American drilling: “DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! And I mean NOW!!! EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING! YOU’RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON’T DO IT!”

This is classic Trump—putting American consumers first and not letting OPEC or Iran hold our economy hostage. The left’s war on American energy—shutting down pipelines, blocking leases—made us vulnerable. If we want true energy security, we need to unleash American oil and gas, not depend on unstable regimes or green pipe dreams.

3. Voice of America Gutted—Is This the End of U.S. International Broadcasting?

Big shakeup at Voice of America. The Trump administration has laid off over 85% of VOA’s workforce, effectively shutting down the U.S.-funded news outlet. The administration says VOA was bloated, biased, and wasteful, and that taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill for a left-leaning bureaucracy.

Critics are howling that this is an attack on press freedom, but let’s get real: for years, VOA drifted from its core mission—telling America’s story to the world—and became just another mouthpiece for the D.C. establishment. Trump’s move is about accountability. If VOA can’t deliver unbiased news and serve American interests, it shouldn’t exist in its current form.

A federal judge is now asking the administration for more details on the shutdown, but the writing’s on the wall. The era of taxpayer-funded, unaccountable media is ending. Maybe this is the shakeup needed to restore credibility to U.S. international broadcasting—or to let the private sector do the job better.

4. Ford’s Controversial Battery Plant: Made in America—With Chinese Know-How?

Ford is plowing ahead with its $3 billion electric vehicle battery factory in Michigan—even as Congress moves to kill the Biden-era tax credits that made the project possible. Here’s the kicker: the plant relies on technology licensed from China’s CATL, the world’s top battery producer.

Republicans, with Trump’s backing, are pushing legislation to block federal subsidies for any battery plant using Chinese tech or materials. Ford says it’ll finish the factory with or without the tax breaks, but this exposes a real problem: we’re trying to “reshore” manufacturing, but we’re still dependent on China for the key technology.

This is what happens when climate policy is driven by ideology instead of common sense. Democrats handed out billions in subsidies with no strings attached, and now American companies are in bed with Beijing. If we want to secure our supply chains and compete with China, we need to support American innovation—not just shovel taxpayer money to any project with a green label.

That’s your 4 Things to Know This Afternoon. I’m Erick Erickson—telling you the truth, not just what you want to hear. Please stay engaged, stay informed, and please keep the faith.