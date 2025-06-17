Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Brockman's avatar
Bill Brockman
9h

Israel’s situation is one of the few - very few - proper uses of the much overused term “existential.”

https://www.wsj.com/opinion/why-is-everything-an-existential-crisis-mental-health-politics-meaning-5a469a24?st=arzCQa&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pool Westbury's avatar
Pool Westbury
7h

For clarity, the proposal from trump is Iran can enrich unranium up to 3.62%. But here is the catch. They can do it in a facility not in Iran and jointly operated by UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Turkey, Syria, etc. In otherwords, If Iran wants nuclear power, they can do it like 20 some other countries that get fuel from France, the US, Russia, Etc. The UAE has a nuclear power plant in their country that supplies 20% of their power needs.

The UAE gets 5,348 MWe of electricity from the Barakah Nuclear station, which has a capacity of 5.6 gigawatts electric (GWe). The plant is expected to produce 5.6GW of power once fully operational, with four reactors powered with APR-1400 technology.

In other words, it is a harmless offer to call Iran's bluff. What did Iran do? Rejected the offer. So we are in day 64? of 60. Each day this goes on, Iran gets less and less of a deal. Will the US bomb the deep facilities where the centirfusges are located? Who knows. But slowly each day, Iran gets closer and closer to the preindustrial age. Do we stop their illegal oil flows this week or next?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture