Good afternoon, folks. This is Erick Erickson, and these are your Four Things to Know This Afternoon—where we cut through the noise, get to the heart of the news, and, yes, tell you the rest of the story. Let’s dive in.

1. Israel and Iran: A War on the Brink

The world’s attention remains fixed on the Middle East, where Israel and Iran have spent the last week trading blows in a conflict that’s as much about survival as it is about strategy. As of today, both sides have escalated their attacks: Israel has launched more than 60 airstrikes into Iran, targeting missile manufacturing sites and the headquarters of Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research—an agency the U.S. has previously linked to nuclear weapons development. Iran, for its part, has fired over 450 missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel. Most have been intercepted, but the toll is mounting: at least 657 dead in Iran, 24 in Israel, and thousands wounded on both sides.

Today, in Geneva Switzerland, diplomatic efforts between the UK, the EU, and Iran failed. The United States demands Iran give up its nuclear program. Iran refused and walked out of talks a short time ago.

The rhetoric is heating up as well. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have openly discussed the possibility of targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, arguing that his death would end the conflict, not escalate it. President Trump, meanwhile, has dismissed Israeli proposals to assassinate Khamenei for now, calling him “an easy target” but saying the U.S. isn’t going down that path—at least not yet.

Iran is a nation of over 90 million, with a patchwork of ethnic and religious groups and a long history of separatist movements. If the regime in Tehran collapses, it’s not just a new government we’d be dealing with—it could be civil war, fragmentation, and a power vacuum that makes Iraq look like a picnic.

Late today, a 5.2 earthquake was detected near Iran’s major missile depot. Seismographs indicate the earthquake was very near the surface, which suggests explosions happening. Given the depth of less than 15 feet, we can presume the explosions were missiles and not weapons testing.

2. U.S. Races to Defend Israel as Missile Interceptors Run Low

While the headlines focus on the rockets and rhetoric, there’s a quieter crisis unfolding: Israel is running dangerously low on missile interceptors, the high-tech defensive munitions that have saved countless lives by shooting down incoming Iranian missiles and drones. The U.S. has rushed additional Navy destroyers to the eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea, all equipped to intercept ballistic missiles, in an effort to shore up Israel’s defenses.

But here’s the problem: The pace of Iranian attacks has forced Israel to burn through its stockpile of Arrow interceptors at an unsustainable rate. According to U.S. officials, Israel could be forced to start rationing interceptors within days if the conflict continues at this intensity. The U.S. has known about these shortages for months and has been sending additional support, but even American stockpiles are now at risk of depletion.

To put it plainly: Neither Israel nor the U.S. can afford to play defense forever. At some point, the calculus shifts. As Tom Karako of the Missile Defense Project put it, “We cannot afford to sit and play catch”. If Israel runs out of interceptors, its cities become vulnerable. If the U.S. burns through its own supplies, our global readiness is compromised.

This is the cold reality of modern warfare: It’s not just about who has the bigger army—it’s about who can sustain the fight. And right now, both Israel and the U.S. are staring down the barrel of a logistical crisis that could force new, riskier decisions.

3. Voice of America Layoffs

Late this afternoon, the Trump Administration sent reduction in force notices to more than 600 employees of the Voice of America. Those notices amount to layoffs as presidential pick Kari Lake, in charge of the agency that oversees the Voice of America, restructures it.

Notably, last week, the Voice of America recalled to work its Farsi language division, which broadcasts into Iran. Republican members of Congress have expressed concern about the cuts to the Voice of America, which is a soft power asset the United States has long used to broadcast support for dissident groups inside Iran. It’s also a radio signal Iran struggles to block.

The new cuts do not seem to affect the Farsi division, which just got recalled, but the extent of who is cut now is unclear.

4. Supreme Court Declines to Fast-Track Trump Tariff Challenge

Finally, a story that hits closer to home for American businesses and consumers: The Supreme Court today declined to fast-track a challenge to President Trump’s sweeping tariffs, leaving those tariffs in place for now while the legal battle plays out in lower courts.

Here’s the background: Two family-owned American toy companies, Learning Resources and hand2mind, have been fighting Trump’s tariffs in court, arguing that the president overstepped his authority by imposing tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Lower courts have so far sided with the companies, ruling that the law doesn’t give the president unlimited power to slap tariffs on imports at will. But those rulings are on hold, and the tariffs remain in effect.

The companies asked the Supreme Court to take up the case immediately, bypassing the appeals court, because the tariffs are affecting nearly every business and consumer in the country. The justices said no, meaning the tariffs—and the uncertainty they bring—will continue for the foreseeable future.

This is a classic case of executive power versus the rule of law. Trump has argued that tariffs are a necessary tool to protect American industry and punish bad actors like China. But critics say the constant back-and-forth on tariffs creates chaos for businesses, raises prices for consumers, and undermines the very economic stability the tariffs are supposed to protect.

For conservatives, this is a reminder that even when you agree with the ends, you have to be wary of the means. Executive overreach is dangerous—no matter who’s in the White House. The courts are right to take their time and get this one right.

So, what’s the big picture?

In the Middle East, we’re watching a conflict that could redraw the map, test America’s alliances, and force hard choices about how much we’re willing to risk for our friends.

At home, we’re confronting the limits of our own power—militarily, politically, and economically.

As always, I’ll keep you updated as these stories develop.

I’m Erick Erickson. That’s your Four Things to Know This Afternoon. Remember to stay informed, stay involved, and please keep the faith.