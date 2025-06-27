Good afternoon, AmericaI hope you’re staying cool and enjoying this Friday. The news cycle is moving fast, and today, we’re diving deep into four major stories shaping our nation—from the Supreme Court’s latest rulings on parental rights and judicial power, to the pulse of the American consumer, the ongoing battle over public education, and the latest in U.S.-China trade policy. Let’s get started with the 4 things you need to know this afternoon.