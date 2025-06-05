Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. Here are 4 Things to Know This Afternoon, your essential rundown of the top stories shaping our nation. Remember, you can get the full podcast of the Erick Erickson Show on Spotify, Apple, or your favorite podcast app. These four stories percolated as the show was ending, and you’ll want to know about them before you get home this evening.

1. Trump and Musk's Public Feud Over Tax Bill

Elon Musk is claiming the reason the Trump Administration will not release the Jeffrey Epstein files is because Donald Trump is in them. This comes as tensions between President Donald Trump and billionaire Musk have erupted publicly, ending a previously influential political alliance. The fallout was prompted by Musk's harsh criticism of Trump's signature tax and spending bill, labeling it fiscally irresponsible and filled with unnecessary expenditures. Trump responded by accusing Musk of political opportunism and blaming his grievances on the bill’s provisions that cut electric vehicle tax credits—impacting Musk’s company, Tesla.

The dispute escalated in real-time on social media, with Musk claiming credit for Trump’s 2024 victory and expressing disillusionment with the administration. He even suggested forming a new political party. The bill in question, narrowly passed by the House, increases tax cuts and military spending but reduces social and clean-energy funding, and is projected to boost the federal deficit by $2.4 trillion over ten years.

While the Senate reviews the bill, divisions within the GOP have emerged, with some lawmakers influenced by Musk's remarks. Trump, however, remains determined to push the legislation through by July 4th. This rift marks a seismic shift in U.S. political dynamics, severing a once-crucial partnership. Late today, President Trump suggested it was time to review government contracts with Elon Musk's companies and Musk proceeded to claim Trump was in the Epstein files.

2. Republican Senators Consider Medicare Changes

Republican senators are deliberating potential changes to Medicare, aiming to address long-term sustainability concerns. While specific proposals have not been detailed, discussions suggest a focus on cost-saving measures and potential restructuring of benefits. These considerations come amid broader debates on federal spending and entitlement reforms. Any proposed changes are expected to face significant scrutiny and debate within Congress and among the public. Democrats are already claiming the GOP plans to throw people off Obamacare and they are warning people will die. Again.

3. Supreme Court Issues Notable Rulings

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued several significant and unanimous decisions today:

- On Workplace Discrimination: the Court ruled in favor of Marlean Ames, a straight, white, cisgender woman from Ohio, who claimed "reverse" employment discrimination after being passed over for job opportunities in favor of allegedly less-qualified LGBTQ+ candidates. The Court vacated a 2023 ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, which had upheld a district court decision requiring Ames to present additional "background circumstances" to prove discrimination as a member of a majority class. Written by Ketanji Brown Jackson, the unanimous court found there is no such thing as reverse discrimination, there is simply discrimination and no class of people are required under the law or court precedent to meet a higher standard to claim discrimination.

- Gun Manufacturer Liability: The Court declined to hold U.S. gun manufacturers liable for weapons used in crimes in Mexico, citing jurisdictional limitations and reinforcing protections for domestic firearm producers. In a decision by Elana Kagan, the unanimous court held that Mexico is prevented from suing gun manufacturers in the United States, particularly Smith & Wesson, for cartel violence due to federal laws protecting gun manufacturers from lawsuits related to the use of guns in crimes.

- Religious Organizations and Tax Exemptions: In a case involving a Catholic charity, Sonya Sotomayor wrote for a unanimous court that ruled that religious organizations cannot be denied tax-exempt status based on their religious beliefs, affirming protections under the First Amendment. In that case, the Wisconsin Supreme Court had ruled that Catholic Charities of America was not really a religious organization because it provided charitable assistance to people who were not Catholic. Notably, Justice Sotomayor is the most hostile of all the Supreme Court justices towards religious organizations and this was a bridge too far for even her.

4. U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Sharply

In April 2025, the U.S. trade deficit sharply narrowed to $61.6 billion, the lowest since September 2023, following a record drop in imports due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. This marked a 55% decline from March's record $138.3 billion, the largest dollar decrease in trade deficit since data collection began in 1992.

Imports dropped 16% to $351 billion, with consumer goods, particularly pharmaceuticals, experiencing a steep 32% decline. Businesses had rushed to import goods ahead of new tariffs enacted on April 2, but slowed afterward amid policy uncertainty. Imports from key trading partners, including the EU, Canada, Mexico, and China, also fell significantly. Meanwhile, exports rose 3% to a record $289.4 billion, partly driven by foreign buyers anticipating retaliatory tariffs.

The shifting trade flows skewed first-quarter GDP data, which contracted 0.2%, largely due to how imports are treated in GDP calculations. Economists expect a rebound in the second quarter as inventory effects stabilize. Looking ahead, ongoing tariff policies and resulting countermeasures could further disrupt trade and reduce its role in the U.S. economy. The White House continues to advocate for tariffs as a means to bolster domestic manufacturing and economic growth. The New York Fed now reports a majority of American businesses have raised the price of good and consumer data shows Americans are beginning to reduce their spending.

Closing Thoughts

So, here are the takeaways this afternoon:

- The public fallout between Trump and Musk underscores deep divisions within the GOP and raises questions about the future of key legislative initiatives.

- Republican considerations for Medicare changes signal potential shifts in entitlement programs, warranting close attention to forthcoming proposals.

- The Supreme Court's recent rulings reflect a reaffirmation of individual rights and limitations on extending U.S. legal accountability internationally.

- The significant reduction in the trade deficit highlights the immediate impact of tariff policies, with broader economic implications to be monitored.

This is what matters. This is your 4 Things to Know This Afternoon.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel, like and share this episode, and text ERICK to 33777 to get the show notes, live stream, full show podcast, and more.