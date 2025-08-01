Hey y’all, it’s Erick Erickson. Today’s the last day of vacation at the beach, so no video. Still, here are the four things conservative Americans need to know this afternoon.

1. Trump Repositions Nuclear Subs

President Donald Trump announced today that he ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in unspecified regions near Russia in response to "highly provocative statements" by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Trump’s decision, shared via Truth Social, was prompted by Medvedev’s warnings that Trump’s ultimatum for Russia to agree to a Ukraine ceasefire within 10 days or face severe tariffs was a "step towards war." Trump emphasized the importance of words to avoid "unintended consequences," without clarifying whether the submarines were nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed or their exact locations, which remain classified. There was no immediate Russian response to Trump’s announcement

2. July Jobs Report and Revised Numbers

The U.S. economy added 73,000 jobs in July 2025, falling short of the Dow Jones estimate of 100,000, with prior months' figures revised down by 258,000 (May to 19,000, June to 14,000), signaling a weakening labor market. The unemployment rate rose to 4.2%, as expected. Health care and social assistance drove 94% of job gains, adding 55,000 jobs. The weak report, coupled with concerns over President Trump's tariffs, increased expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. Economists noted a deteriorating labor market, with firms hesitant to hire amid trade uncertainties and rising costs. Despite the slowdown, GDP growth remained strong at 3% annualized in Q2, though tariff impacts loom. Frustrated with the revisions, President Trump fired the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner saying in a post on Truth Social, “We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified”.

3. Judge Pauses Migrant Removal

A federal judge in California, Trina L. Thompson, temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for approximately 60,000 migrants from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal, extending protections until at least November 18, 2025. The TPS for 7,000 Nepalese was set to expire on August 5, and for 51,000 Hondurans and 3,000 Nicaraguans on September 8. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had argued that conditions in these countries, affected by Hurricane Mitch in 1998 and a 2015 Nepal earthquake, had improved enough to end TPS. Judge Thompson criticized the decision, alleging racial animus, citing statements from Noem and President Trump, including Trump’s claim that migrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.” She argued the administration failed to objectively review current country conditions, such as ongoing political violence in Honduras and Nicaragua. The ruling prevents deportations and preserves work permits for these migrants, many of whom have lived in the U.S. for over 25 years, while legal proceedings continue.

4. Bert and Ernie May Need to Eat Ramen

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) will shut down by the end of fiscal year 2026 after Congress, led by Republicans, eliminated its $535 million federal funding. The CPB, which supports 1,500 public radio and TV stations, including NPR and PBS, employs 130 people and funds local journalism, educational programming, and emergency alert systems. The funding cut, part of President Trump's budget, aims to redirect resources to border security and other priorities. The CPB is still exploring private funding options.

That’s your Four Things to Know This Afternoon. For the full rundown—including analysis and more stories—visit my website and subscribe to the show. Stay informed, stay engaged, and thanks for listening.