Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
10h

Thank you.

I’ll bet there are a few DC lawyers getting phone calls today.

Let’s hope there isn’t a statute of limitations on having TDS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bryan S's avatar
Bryan S
9h

When can we admit Jerome Powell is just being a thorn in Trumps side?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture