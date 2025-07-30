Hey y’all, it’s Erick Erickson. I am on vacation this week at the beach, so no video. Still, here are the four things conservative Americans need to know this afternoon.

1. Fed Says Rates Stay The Same

Despite GDP growing at 3% in Q2, above expectations of 2.3%, the Federal Reserve decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, as widely anticipated by markets. The decision, saw dissent from two governors, Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, marking the first multiple dissents since 1993. The Fed's statement noted diminished but still elevated economic uncertainty, with no significant changes from prior statements. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in a press conference, highlighted ongoing monitoring of inflation, employment, and tariff impacts, suggesting a cautious approach to future rate decisions. Market expectations for a September rate cut remain uncertain, influenced by rising inflation concerns due to tariffs

2. Kash Patel Discovers Hidden Classified Documents

Fox News is exclusively reporting that FBI Director Kash Patel discovered thousands of classified documents related to the Trump-Russia investigation, known as Crossfire Hurricane, hidden in "burn bags" within a secret room at FBI headquarters. Among the documents was the classified annex to former Special Counsel John Durham’s report, which examined the probe’s origins. The burn bags, used to destroy sensitive materials, contained documents that sources claim may reveal a coordinated effort to push false intelligence linking Trump to Russia during the 2016 election. Declassification efforts are underway with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and acting NSA Director William Hartman. Director Patel will turn the documents over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley who can in turn release them to the public.

3. Texas GOP Moves Closer To Redistricting

Texas Republicans proposed new congressional maps today, aiming to create five additional GOP-leaning House seats to bolster their slim majority ahead of the 2026 midterms. The redistricting, pushed by President Trump and supported by Governor Greg Abbott, is part of a special legislative session and follows a Department of Justice letter claiming four majority-minority districts are unconstitutional. Democrats criticize the mid-decade redraw as a partisan power grab, arguing it disenfranchises minority voters and could trigger retaliatory redistricting in blue states like California and New York. The process is expected to face legal challenges.

4. Trump Admin Looking To Improve Health

In “what could go wrong” news, the Trump administration is launching a new initiative this afternoon to encourage millions of Americans to upload personal health data to apps and systems operated by private tech companies, aiming to improve access to medical records and enhance wellness monitoring. The initiative involves over 60 companies, including tech giants like Google and Amazon, and major hospital systems like the Cleveland Clinic. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a proponent of health technology, is pushing for wearable devices and telehealth to advance healthcare delivery. The program seeks to leverage the vast data from Medicare and Medicaid, which covers over 140 million Americans, to deepen health insights, though it has raised concerns about privacy and data security due to the sensitive nature of medical records

That’s your Four Things to Know This Afternoon. For the full rundown—including analysis and more stories—visit my website and subscribe to the show. Stay informed, stay engaged, and thanks for listening.