Hey y’all, it’s Erick Erickson. I am on vacation this week at the beach, so no video. Still, here are the four things conservative Americans need to know this afternoon.

First, as I talked about last week, former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper has launched his bid for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Thom Tillis. Cooper, known for his moderate appeal and strong name recognition, announced his candidacy today, framing it as a fight to protect the middle class. Democrats see him as their best shot to flip this GOP-held seat, especially after Tillis drew fire for opposing President Trump’s tax-and-spend bill over its Medicaid cuts. But the road won’t be easy. Former Representative Wiley Nickel is already in the Democratic primary, though it is widely presumed that he will pivot to a local race to clear the field for Cooper. On the Republican side, RNC Chair Michael Whatley, backed by Trump’s endorsement, is the likely nominee after Lara Trump opted not to run. The Cook Political Report rates this race a toss-up, and with Cooper’s track record, it’s poised to be a fierce battle in a state Trump narrowly won in 2024.

Second, in my home state of Georgia, Representative Mike Collins announced his candidacy today, joining Representative Buddy Carter in a crowded GOP field. Democrats are already hammering Collins, calling him an extremist for supporting policies they claim could strip healthcare from thousands. This race, alongside North Carolina’s, will be critical as Democrats aim to chip away at the GOP’s Senate majority.

Third, Texas has a controversial redistricting battle brewing as Republicans push to redraw congressional maps to solidify their House majority. The Lone Star Fund, a GOP-aligned group, is backing a mid-cycle redistricting plan to protect five competitive seats, prompting Democrats to cry foul over potential Voting Rights Act violations. California Governor Gavin Newsom and others are signaling they might counter with their own redistricting moves in blue states if Texas proceeds. Civil rights groups warn that both sides’ gerrymandering could dilute minority voting power, setting the stage for legal challenges. With the White House reportedly urging similar moves in Missouri, this redistricting fight could reshape the 2026 House map and spark a broader debate over electoral fairness.

Finally, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has authorized the reopening of the Pacific Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a massive oil stockpile, dismissing warnings from California Senator Adam Schiff about environmental risks. Burgum argues the move will bolster energy security and offset rising fuel costs, a priority for the Trump administration. Schiff, already under scrutiny for alleged mortgage irregularities, called the decision reckless, citing potential threats to coastal ecosystems. The administration’s push to expand domestic energy production is a key part of its economic agenda, but critics warn it could inflame tensions with environmental groups and complicate bipartisan efforts on climate policy.

That's your Four Things to Know This Afternoon.



