Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
1h

Perhaps a physical fitness test in school is a good idea. I went to school with mostly the same kids from first grade on and I can say we had no more than a couple of kids who would be described as chubby. Now I see third grade kids who weigh far more than I do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
1h

Thank you.

You know I don’t agree with absolutely everything President Trump has done so far, but you have to admit that he definitely has the best interests of the US people in mind. And he has put some of the best people in his administration. I can think of a few lemons but for the most part……..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture