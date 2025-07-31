Hey y’all, it’s Erick Erickson. I am on vacation this week at the beach, so no video. Still, here are the four things conservative Americans need to know this afternoon.

1. Mexico Trade Deadline Extended

President Donald Trump announced a 90-day extension of the current trade deal with Mexico following a "successful" phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The existing tariffs, including a 25% tariff on fentanyl, 25% on cars, and 50% on steel, aluminum, and copper, will remain in place. Mexico also agreed to immediately eliminate its non-tariff trade barriers. The extension aims to allow further negotiations toward a new trade agreement within or beyond the 90-day period. Trump emphasized improving relations with Sheinbaum and ongoing cooperation on border security, including issues related to drugs and illegal immigration. The announcement came just before a looming August 1 deadline that would have increased tariffs to 30% on Mexican imports if no deal was reached.

2. Prescription Drug Price Regulation

President Trump has sent letters to 17 major pharmaceutical companies, urging them to voluntarily lower prescription drug prices within 30 days to align with his "most favored nation" policy, which aims to match U.S. drug prices with the lowest prices paid globally. The letters, signed by Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were sent to companies including Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Merck, emphasizing that Americans should not subsidize foreign healthcare systems. The initiative follows Trump's May 2025 executive order, which has not yet been fully implemented due to legal and procedural challenges. If companies fail to comply, the administration may impose tariffs or pursue regulatory actions. The pharmaceutical industry, represented by PhRMA, has criticized the plan, arguing it could harm innovation and access to treatments. Despite these concerns, some companies have engaged in discussions, and the administration is pushing for transparency and direct-to-consumer purchasing to reduce costs.

3. Media Matters Facing Financial Troubles

The New York Times reports that liberal media watchdog Media Matters, is facing financial and operational challenges due to $15 million in legal fees incurred over 20 months defending against lawsuits from Elon Musk’s X and investigations by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Republican state attorneys general in Texas and Missouri. The lawsuits stem from a 2023 Media Matters report alleging that ads from major brands appeared alongside extremist content on X, prompting advertisers like Apple and IBM to pull back. Media Matters has laid off staff, scaled back operations, and faced donor hesitancy, with some considering bankruptcy or settlement concessions. A federal court blocked the Texas investigation, citing First Amendment violations, and Missouri dropped its probe, but the ongoing legal battles, including international lawsuits in Singapore and Ireland, continue to strain the organization.

4. Presidential Fitness Test is back

If you remember getting a signed certificate from Arnold Schwarzenegger in elementary school gym class, this story is for you. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test for American schoolchildren, a program originally established in 1966 and discontinued in 2012 under the Obama administration. The test, which includes running, sit-ups, pull-ups or push-ups, and a sit-and-reach test, will be administered by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The initiative aims to combat declining health and physical fitness, including obesity and chronic diseases, by promoting active lifestyles. The executive order also reestablishes the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, which will develop criteria for a new Presidential Fitness Award. The Obama-era replacement, the Presidential Youth Fitness Program, emphasized individual health over athletic performance, a shift Trump’s order reverses.

That’s your Four Things to Know This Afternoon. For the full rundown—including analysis and more stories—visit my website and subscribe to the show. Stay informed, stay engaged, and thanks for listening.