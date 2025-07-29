Hey y’all, it’s Erick Erickson. I am on vacation this week at the beach, so no video. Still, here are the four things conservative Americans need to know this afternoon.

1. Trump EPA Moves to Repeal Climate Endangerment Finding

The Trump administration, led by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, has proposed repealing the 2009 "endangerment finding," a scientific determination that greenhouse gases harm public health and welfare, serving as the legal basis for U.S. climate regulations under the Clean Air Act. Administrator Zeldin described the repeal as “the largest deregulatory action in American history,” claiming it would reduce economic burdens by eliminating costly regulations on vehicles, airplanes, and power plants. The EPA is also expected to rescind tailpipe emission limits that promoted electric vehicles, targeting the transportation sector. The proposal follows a Trump executive order questioning the finding’s legality and applicability. Environmentalists warn of increased climate-related disasters, while supporters like congressional Republicans and industry groups praise the deregulation as economically beneficial.

2. Senior Hawley Introduces American Worker Rebate Act

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced the American Worker Rebate Act, legislation to provide $600 tariff rebate checks to most American adults and their dependent children, totaling $2,400 for a family of four. The bill, inspired by President Trump’s suggestion, aims to offset higher consumer prices from tariffs, which generated $30 billion in revenue by June 2025, with projections of over $150 billion for the year. Modeled after the 2020 CARES Act’s $1,200 adult and $500 child payments, the rebates would decrease for higher earners. Hawley frames it as relief from economic hardship caused by Biden-era policies, but the bill faces challenges passing Congress, with critics warning it could increase the $36.7 trillion federal deficit and fuel inflation, similar to past stimulus programs.

3. China Tariff Talks Conclude with No Deal

U.S. and Chinese trade officials concluded talks in Stockholm, Sweden without a deal but, officials are aiming to extend a 90-day tariff pause set to expire on August 12. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that President Trump has the final say on trade deals, including the potential extension of the tariff truce. The talks, the third round since May, follow a U.S.-China agreement to reduce tariffs from 145% to 30% on Chinese goods and from 125% to 10% on U.S. goods. Bessent described the discussions as productive, with positions becoming more "refined," but no major breakthroughs were expected. He noted U.S. concerns over China's oil purchases from Iran, despite Trump’s prior approval, and clarified that trade talks remain separate from national security issues, such as TikTok’s status. Without an extension, tariffs could revert to April’s high levels, potentially disrupting global supply chains.

4. North Korea’s Nuclear Stance

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, stated that the U.S. must accept North Korea's status as a nuclear power, asserting that no future talks will lead to the end of its nuclear program. In a statement reported by state media, she acknowledged a "not bad" personal relationship between Kim and President Trump but dismissed using it to negotiate denuclearization as "mockery." She emphasized that North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and geopolitical environment have significantly changed since Trump’s first-term summits in 2018 and 2019, which failed to achieve denuclearization due to disagreements over sanctions. Kim Yo Jong warned that U.S. insistence on past approaches would leave dialogue as a mere "hope," signaling North Korea’s firm stance on retaining its nuclear arsenal.

