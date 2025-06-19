Hello America. I’m Erick Erickson. These are the four things you need to know this afternoon.

Up First: Trump’s Iran Strategy – Diplomacy or Delay?

Let’s start with the latest out of the White House on Iran. President Trump, who just a few days ago was talking tough about Iran missing its chance to negotiate, is now signaling he’ll wait up to two weeks before deciding whether to strike Iran’s nuclear program. The administration says there’s a “significant possibility of discussions” with Tehran.

Now, folks, let’s be clear: this is a real shift in tone. The president is dialing back the war talk, at least for now. Is this a sign of strategic patience, or is it just buying time? Remember, the Trump doctrine has always been unpredictable—maximum pressure one day, a handshake the next.

But here’s the reality: Iran’s nuclear ambitions haven’t changed overnight. Tehran still insists its program is for civilian purposes, but Israel and much of the West don’t buy it. Trump’s move gives diplomacy a window, but it also gives Iran time to reposition, harden sites, or rally international support.

As a conservative, I’m all for peace through strength. But I’m also skeptical of both endless wars and endless talk. The question is whether this pause is a calculated move to strengthen America’s hand—or just another example of kicking the can down the road, something we’ve seen from both parties for decades.

Segment 2: Europe’s Balancing Act on Iran and Israel

Let’s pivot to Europe. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had a call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, urging moderation in Israel’s campaign against Iran. Germany, along with Britain and France, is pushing for new talks with Iran in Geneva, hoping to get assurances that Iran’s nuclear program stays civilian. Iran’s foreign minister is even joining the meeting.

So, what’s going on here? Europe is walking a tightrope. On one hand, Merz supports Israel’s right to defend itself and even backs strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in principle. On the other, he’s calling for restraint and more diplomacy.

Europe’s position is driven by two things: fear of a wider regional war and a desire to keep the Iran nuclear deal, or something like it, alive. But let’s not kid ourselves—European leaders have a spotty record when it comes to stopping Iran’s nuclear ambitions. They talk tough, but when push comes to shove, they usually opt for more talks.

Meanwhile, Israel insists its military actions are about preventing Iran from getting the bomb, while Iran says it’s all peaceful. Who do you trust? As a conservative, I say trust but verify—and in this case, verify with a microscope.

And let’s not ignore the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which was also on the call. Germany is urging Israel to follow international law as the civilian death toll rises and aid restrictions bite. It’s a reminder that these conflicts are never as simple as the headlines suggest.

Segment 3: Trump’s Immigration Raids – Prioritizing Criminals, But Still Raiding

Switching gears to the border. Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, says the administration will keep up worksite immigration raids, including on farms and hotels, but will focus on criminals first. This comes after a brief pause in some enforcement, which was quickly reversed.

Let’s break this down. The administration is sending a clear message: no sanctuary for employers who knowingly hire illegal immigrants, especially if there’s criminal activity involved—forced labor, trafficking, tax fraud, you name it. Homan says sanctuary cities are in the crosshairs because they “knowingly release threats to public safety”.

But here’s where it gets complicated. ICE had just told agents to pause raids at agricultural sites and hotels, then reversed course. Why? Pressure from the base, or maybe from the president himself? Either way, the policy whiplash is real.

Now, as conservatives, we want the law enforced. But we also know that mass raids on farms and hotels can disrupt local economies—especially in places like Georgia, where agriculture is king. Prioritizing criminals makes sense, but the devil is in the details. Are we really targeting the worst offenders, or just making headlines?

And let’s not forget: the root of the problem is a broken immigration system that neither party has fixed. Until Congress acts, we’ll keep lurching from one executive order to the next.

Segment 4: GOP Debt Limit Hike – Fiscal Hawks or Fiscal Hypocrites?

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room—our national debt. Senate Republicans just rolled out a bill to raise the debt ceiling by $5.1 trillion. That’s right, trillion with a “T.” This is a bigger increase than the $4 trillion the House approved last month. And it comes as the GOP is pushing nearly $4 trillion in new tax cuts.

Let’s call this what it is: a massive break from Republican precedent. For years, the GOP has said debt limit increases should come with spending cuts. Now, with control of Congress and the White House, they’re ready to hike the limit and add to the debt—without serious reforms.

The Congressional Budget Office says the House plan alone would add about $3.4 trillion to the debt over the next decade, even after accounting for some spending cuts. And the benefits? The richest Americans get the biggest boost, while the poorest lose out, thanks to cuts in Medicaid and food assistance.

Here’s a stat that should make every fiscal conservative cringe: the bottom 10 percent of earners would lose an average of $1,559 a year in benefits, while the top 10 percent would gain over $12,000. Middle-class gains are modest—about $500 a year. But then keep that in perspective. The wealthy are the job creators and drivers of economic prosperity. They pour their money and time into growing businesses that hire workers and generate most of the income. So it makes sense to reward the drivers of the economy knowing their reward will be reinvested in the lives of other Americans through economic opportunity.

Now, some hardline conservatives are pushing back, saying the bill doesn’t go far enough to cut spending or reform entitlements. But let’s be honest: most Republicans are willing to accept bigger deficits if it means delivering tax cuts. Trump himself has never made debt reduction a priority—he’s called himself the “king of debt” and wants a bill he can tout as a win.

This is the same pattern we’ve seen for years. Both parties talk about fiscal responsibility, but when they’re in power, the debt keeps rising. The only difference is which priorities get funded.

Closing Thoughts: Skepticism Across the Board

So, what’s the common thread in all these stories? Whether it’s Iran, immigration, or the national debt, we see a lot of tough talk—followed by hedging, half-measures, and political calculation.

On Iran, Trump is pausing for diplomacy, but it’s unclear if this is strategy or stalling.

Europe talks restraint, but their track record on Iran is weak.

Immigration enforcement is tough in rhetoric, but muddled in practice.

And Republicans, the self-styled party of fiscal discipline, are on track to add trillions to the debt while cutting taxes for the wealthy and slashing benefits for the poor.

As a conservative, I want policies that are tough, fair, and honest. I’m skeptical of Democrats who promise the moon with no plan to pay for it—but I’m just as skeptical of Republicans who talk fiscal discipline, then run up the credit card when it suits them.

We need real solutions, not just slogans. We need leaders who’ll tell us the truth, not just what we want to hear. And we need a media that will hold both parties accountable, not just the other side.

That’s my take. No spin, just the facts—and a healthy dose of skepticism for everyone in Washington.

I’m Erick Erickson. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast. Search for Four Things to Know This Afternoon. And as always, stay engaged, state informed, and please keep the faith.