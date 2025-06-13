Good afternoon, it's Erick Erickson.

Here are your four things you need to know this afternoon.

Quick housekeeping note:

I won’t be here on Monday—I’ll be with my parents in Louisiana. Unless something catastrophic happens over the weekend, there won’t be a “Four Things to Know” on Monday. So if you do get one, well… something bad happened.

Also—to all the dads out there: Happy Father’s Day.

1. Trump’s Role in the Israel-Iran Strike Is in Question

The level of President Trump’s involvement in Israel’s strike against Iran is up for debate.

Did Trump coordinate with Israel—or is he just taking credit after the fact?

Some argue this is a play we’ve seen before, where foreign governments credit Trump for actions he wasn’t directly involved in—because they know he’ll take the win publicly.

Leaks from within the administration and Pentagon suggest otherwise: that Trump had been coordinating with Netanyahu for months and gave Iran a 60-day warning. On Day 61, Israel struck.

Reportedly, U.S. Central Command may have assisted—especially with mid-air refueling, something Israel can’t do alone at this scale. That strongly suggests American military involvement.

2. Arab States—and China—React Quietly

While public protests erupted in some areas, official statements from Arab governments have been muted.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, and Egypt don’t seem terribly upset that Iran’s nuclear capacity has been severely degraded. If anything, they may be quietly relieved.

The real surprise is China’s silence.

Despite its economic ties with Iran, China sees Iran as a long-term geopolitical competitor. So it hasn’t condemned Israel’s actions either.

Bottom line: Israel may have won quiet support—from Arab neighbors and even China—for taking bold action.

3. Iranian Sleeper Cells in the U.S.?

This is the story that should keep us up at night.

U.S. intelligence agencies—including the DIA, CIA, FBI, and CENTCOM—have all raised alarms about possible Iranian-linked operatives entering through the southern border.

We’ve already caught individuals from Iran and the Middle East on terror watchlists. But there are over 100,000 “gotaways”—people who crossed the border undetected.

Who are they? We don’t know.

We also know Iran has tried to build covert networks here before. In 2012, there was even an Iranian terror plot targeting the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. It got little attention, and Obama issued no sanctions at the time.

This isn’t just theory—it’s a credible national security concern.

4. China’s Land Buys Near U.S. Military Bases

Israel revealed it had built and operated a covert drone factory inside Iran, disguised as a security facility. The Iranian secret police and intelligence agencies avoided investigating it out of fear of stepping on each other's turf.

Meanwhile, back home, we have a similar vulnerability: China is buying up land near U.S. military installations across the country.

Several states have passed laws to block land sales to Chinese-affiliated entities, but it's not yet a unified federal effort.

Given the national security implications—especially in the context of sleeper cells and espionage—this needs more attention.

In Summary:

These four stories all connect back to one central theme: a growing web of national security threats tied to the Middle East and China.

Trump’s possible involvement in Israel’s strike

The surprising regional and global reaction

The infiltration threat on our southern border

And China’s silent land grab near our military assets

I’m Erick Erickson. I’ll be back on Tuesday.

Stay informed. Stay involved. And keep the faith.