Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jackie N Charlotte's avatar
Jackie N Charlotte
3h

Enjoy your time with your parents. I for one appreciate and enjoy these summaries. Please keep doing them!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
2h

I cannot fathom why we have EVER allowed foreign countries to actually own so much as an acre of U.S. soil. Let alone next to military bases. Could we please start electing people who can think further ahead than where their next dollar is coming from?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture