Let’s get into today’s “4 Things to Know This Afternoon.” I’m Erick Erickson. As always, I’ll cut through the noise and get to what matters, with the facts, the context, and a little bit of analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.



First up, the U.S. Senate just barely passed what President Trump is calling his “big, beautiful bill.” This is the legislative centerpiece of his second term, and it came down to the wire—literally a 51-50 vote, with Vice President J.D. Vance breaking the tie.