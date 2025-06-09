Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Wisniewski's avatar
Steven Wisniewski
3h

Erick, I love the new Four Things summary email at the end of the day. Timely and great quality - and a low effort way to stay engaged with the bigger picture at the end of a long day. I try to listen to the show too, but can really get through more than a few hours of podcast in a given week. Thanks for the hard work and intelligent perspective. It makes this subscription very much worthwhile.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
jabster's avatar
jabster
3h

I just bought a case of canned mushrooms from Costco. The price was about $15. Historically they had been in the $10-12 range. The mushrooms were proudly Grown In The USA.

Of course, if imported steel is tariffed, that will increase demand for domestic steel. Supply and demand will cause the price of domestic steel to go up as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture