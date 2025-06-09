Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson, and these are the four things you need to know this afternoon. From tech boardrooms to global trade tensions, domestic lawsuits to aluminum tariffs — these are the issues conservatives should be watching. Just a head's up that you can now subscribe to this in your favorite podcasting app. Just search for "4 Things to Know This Afternoon."

SEGMENT 1: Trump, Corporate Power, and Political Alignment

Today, President Trump has assembled corporate leaders from companies like Dell to Goldman Sachs to tout his idea called "Trump Accounts." In a long term effort to fix Social Security, President Trump wants corporate backing for a new idea.

The idea would be to give each newly born child in the United States a $1000 tax free account that is invested in an index fund. The money would grow over time as stock grew and help fund the child's retirement.

President Trump wants the corporate titans to go first and both support the program and adopt the program. If corporations embrace the program and make the investments for children of their employees, it would minimize costs to the federal government to do the same. Together, the private and public sector could transform social security and put it on a more stable footing.

Conservatives have long sought a plan like this, going back to before the Bush era as a way to create room for entitlement reform. It is a solid plan and a way for corporations that have criticized Trump to show him some support for a bold initiative.

SEGMENT 2: Tariffs, Steel, and the Rising Cost of Living

Two stories today spotlight the real cost of Trump’s tariff expansions: the aluminum premiums in the U.S. have hit record levels, and canned food prices are climbing sharply due to steel tariffs.

Reuters reports that aluminum premiums—a key input cost for manufacturing—have surged since new tariffs took effect. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal details how food manufacturers are now passing higher steel packaging costs onto consumers, raising the price of everything from beans to soup to soda.

Conservatives need to be clear-eyed about this. Tariffs may serve strategic purposes—protecting supply chains, punishing bad actors, or rebuilding American industry—but they are not cost-free. They are, in essence, a tax on the consumer. And when tariffs are applied too broadly or too abruptly, they disrupt markets and punish the very Americans we claim to be helping.

There’s a smarter way to do this. Targeted tariffs, combined with deregulatory reform and domestic production incentives, can build resilience without crushing the middle class. But slapping tariffs on raw materials across the board is not an economic strategy—it’s a political signal. And signals don’t pay for groceries.

We’ve got to be vigilant. If Trump wants to protect American industry, great. But let’s do it in a way that doesn’t spark price hikes that hammer working families. Conservatives must remain the party of market accountability and taxpayer stewardship.

SEGMENT 3: California vs. Trump — The National Guard Showdown

In a legally aggressive move, California has filed suit against the Trump administration for reasserting federal control over National Guard units within the state.

Here’s what this is really about: sovereignty and federalism.

For years, blue states like California have attempted to operate as parallel governments—nullifying federal immigration law, refusing to cooperate with ICE, and weaponizing their National Guard units for social activism. Trump is saying: enough. The Constitution gives the federal government clear authority over the National Guard during times of national emergency or defense deployment.

If states want to defy federal law, they shouldn’t expect federal funding. If they want to use the Guard as a progressive NGO in uniform, they shouldn’t expect to keep it under their command. This lawsuit, like so many others, is a political stunt dressed up as civil rights litigation.

The federal government’s constitutional power must be defended. If California doesn’t like Trump’s policies, they can challenge them through legal means—but they don’t get to run their own foreign policy with state uniforms.

SEGMENT 4: U.S.-China Trade Tensions — A Growing Strategic Divide

Lastly, the New York Times is reporting that U.S. and Chinese trade representatives are scheduled to meet this month, marking the first high-level engagement since the latest round of tariff escalations.

This meeting comes at a critical moment. Supply chains are shifting, manufacturing is decoupling, and the global economic order is realigning. Trump has made it clear: China is not a partner, it’s a rival. And any future economic agreement must reflect that reality.

Here’s the conservative lens: engagement should be conditional. The Chinese Communist Party has lied about COVID, stolen intellectual property, militarized the South China Sea, and supported Russia’s war in Ukraine. We don’t owe them an open market. We owe them consequences.

Trump is right to leverage American strength. But here’s the nuance: strength must be strategic, not reactionary. We should negotiate from a position of strength, yes—but also clarity. Our goal should be economic independence, not perpetual confrontation.

China needs access to our markets more than we need theirs. Let’s use that leverage to rebuild American manufacturing, secure semiconductors, and enforce the rules of trade. But let’s not fall into the trap of trade wars for their own sake.

So, what are the takeaways this afternoon?

1. Trump is calling out corporate CEOs for fighting his economic plan.

2. Tariffs are raising aluminum and food prices. If we’re going to use them, we must be precise—not punitive.

3. California is suing Trump to keep control of its National Guard. But federal authority must be upheld if we want national unity.

4. U.S.-China trade talks are resuming. Let’s engage—but on terms that reflect American strength, not globalist nostalgia.

This is “4 Things to Know This Afternoon.” I’m Erick Erickson.