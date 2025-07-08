Good afternoon, America. I’m Erick Erickson—thanks for tuning in to “4 Things To Know This Afternoon.” As always, we’re cutting through the noise and getting to the truth behind today’s headlines. Let’s get right to it.

1. AI Impersonator Targets Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Our first story is a wake-up call about the dangers of artificial intelligence in the wrong hands. The State Department has confirmed that someone used AI to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reaching out to high-level officials—including at least three foreign ministers, a U.S. senator, and a state governor—via Signal and text messages.