Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Lehman's avatar
James Lehman
5h

Praying that everything calms down at home and all is well

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bob P.'s avatar
Bob P.
5h

Rest when you can. Praying 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture