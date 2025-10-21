Welcome! It’s Tuesday, October 21st, and these are the four things you need to know this afternoon.

1. No Summit Soon Between Trump and Putin

Plans for a second meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have been shelved for now. The White House confirms there are no immediate plans for a follow-up summit as preparations have stalled and Moscow’s demands remain unchanged. Trump had floated the idea of meeting in Budapest within weeks, but Russia appears unwilling to shift its position on Ukraine. The delay signals that a quick diplomatic breakthrough isn’t likely, putting renewed focus on sanctions, long-term strategy, and whether the U.S. and Europe can maintain pressure on Moscow without the optics of a summit.

2. Deep Frustration Within the Democratic Party

Across the 2026 House field, many Democrats are openly unhappy with their leadership. More than two dozen candidates have already said they won’t support House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker or other leadership roles. That kind of internal division could threaten party unity in a tight election year, where even minor fractures can derail messaging, fundraising, or agenda control. For Republicans, the growing frustration on the Left presents an opportunity; for Democrats, the challenge is holding the party together long enough to govern effectively if they win.

3. Cracks in Russia’s War Economy

Russia’s wartime economy has so far defied expectations thanks to high commodity prices and new trade partners—but analysts warn that its foundations are weakening. The country’s economy is both resilient and fragile, heavily dependent on military spending and limited access to global technology. Western strategists see an opening to exploit those weaknesses through long-term pressure, targeting Russia’s trade chokepoints and isolating it from critical imports. The real battle may not be on the front lines but in sustaining the economic strain that limits Moscow’s ability to wage war.

4. Surge in Rental Application Fraud

Major cities are reporting a surge in fraudulent rental applications, with landlords saying up to half of luxury-apartment submissions include fake pay stubs, doctored IDs, or AI-generated documents. The rise in fraud reflects deeper cracks in the housing market—rising rents, shrinking affordability, and growing desperation among tenants. Landlords are tightening screening practices, which could make it even harder for legitimate renters to secure housing. The trend underscores how economic pressure and digital tools are combining to reshape the rental market in troubling ways.

Happy Tuesday. Hopefully, I’ll have video tomorrow. Have a blessed evening.