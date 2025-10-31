I am in Louisiana visiting my parents, so no video today. However, Four Things To Know This Afternoon must still go on.

FIRST - Bombing Venezuela

The Trump administration is not planning air strikes on key military targets inside Venezuela. Earlier reports from The Wall Street Journal suggested the White House was weighing targeted strikes on ports and airfields used for drug trafficking, including naval facilities and private airstrips. However, Reuters now reports that President Trump has denied those claims.

The update comes after a series of strikes on drug-running boats in recent days, including one that killed 14 people earlier this week. According to Reuters, at least 14 vessels have been targeted so far.

TWO - Genocide In Sudan Gets Worse

The civil war in Sudan took an especially brutal turn this week as fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control of Darfur, massacring more than 460 civilians inside a hospital. Satellite images revealed piles of bodies and pools of blood visible from space. The atrocity, streamed live on social media, targeted Darfur’s predominantly Black population as the RSF continued its campaign of ethnic cleansing.

New: Over the past three years, the RSF has built a parallel government and captured nearly every major city in Sudan except Darfur. According to The Wall Street Journal, the “closely drilled and well-armed rebel force” has been strengthened by a strategic alliance with the United Arab Emirates, which has supplied it with advanced Chinese-made weapons, including bomb-carrying drones.

THREE - Grocery prices are surging.

U.S. grocery prices climbed 5.3% year over year as of July 2025. Put another way, a family spending about $1,000 a month—or $12,000 a year—on groceries is now paying roughly $636 more than a year ago.

The steepest increases occurred in Pennsylvania (+8.2%), Vermont (+7.0%), and Maryland (+7.0%), followed closely by West Virginia (+6.9%), New Jersey (+6.8%), and Massachusetts (+6.6%).

Even more troubling, grocery prices in rural areas surged 7.6% over the past year—well above the 5.6% increase seen in major cities. For millions of Americans, the struggle with inflation is far from over.

FOUR - SNAP Order

An Obama-appointed federal judge in Rhode Island has ordered the Trump administration to tap emergency funds to maintain SNAP payments during the ongoing government shutdown. Despite the ruling, it remains unclear if or when the payments will resume.

These are the Four Things You Need To Know This Afternoon. Remember, the decision to go to church on Sunday happens on Saturday.

Happy trick-or-treating!