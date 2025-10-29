Hi,

Thanks for subscribing. Thanks for reading — reading a lot. Thanks for kind thoughts and prayers and support and sharing, and just engaging.

Let me pull back the curtain a bit, though.

I’m on over seventy stations on the radio now from Anchorage, Alaska, to Palm Beach, Florida. One hundred stations is where the economics of radio start to kick in. I’m not there yet, but I hope to be soon.

In the meantime, I’m traveling a lot more to new radio markets. Now, I have to have security with me everywhere I go. It is suddenly a bizarre life.

I cashed in frequent flier miles this past July to take my kids to Las Vegas to shoot machine guns and go to the Grand Canyon. I decided to play craps — the only game in a casino I’ll even attempt. The dealer recognized me and started chatting. My son, while we were there, mentioned how much he liked going to Las Vegas because no one recognized me. About that time, someone came up to me and said how much they loved my show. It was flattering and funny, but also the realization that my anonymity is pretty much gone.

In all this stuff, the costs of just doing this have gone up. I’ve got new employees. I’ve got more travel bills. I’ve got to pay for security now. Poor pitiful me, I guess. I live a blessed life. But, honestly, I cannot do it without you guys.

It used to be that I needed subscribers because people were trying to get me canceled, and you guys helped me keep the lights on by doing what I’m doing as people targeted my advertisers.

As I grew and was more vocal about faith issues, you guys helped me share the gospel at a time when a lot of people in radio insisted I shut up about it to grow. I suspect I would actually grow more, more quickly if I did shut up about it, but I won’t stop.

Likewise, I’m a bit more unpredictable than most. I don’t just stand with my tribe. In fact, I sometimes think I have to dissent. That makes enemies. It also makes it difficult to grow in radio as some stations have refused to take my show because I am “not with Trump enough,” in the words of one program director. I have lost a few stations, too, by not being sufficiently MAGA. Again, you guys have helped me keep the lights on, kept employees getting paid, and made it possible for me to do radio, this email, and more.

I live a weird, odd, and very blessed life, and I just don’t think I say thank you enough to all of you. And to those of you who are not paid subscribers, I hope I can encourage you to click the button below and upgrade to a paid subscriber. I’m not using your money for a salary or to fly private (I wish), but yes, the costs of just doing what I do have grown, and growing the paid subscriber list is important to just be able to do what I do. I genuinely never thought I’d have to have a bodyguard when I travel and do events, but here we are, and I often have to foot the bill. What a time to be alive.

So thank you very much — so much for your support, prayers, and kindness.

One more note — we’ll be announcing soon another “Not Safe For Radio” show. The first one sold out in six hours. We’ll be offering a discount to paid subscribers first. The event will be at the Roxy, at the Battery in Cobb County, Georgia, where the Braves play. It’ll be just after the new year, so it’ll be a great Christmas present. Stay tuned for details.