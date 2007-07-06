Christy and I just got back. We did not stay for the speechifying. Steve Croy, I met your better half and missed seeing you. You were lost in the crowd.

Anyway, Fred and Jeri are simply two of the nicest people I know. Jeri, in particular, is awesome. I've been to a number of these things before and this one really impressed me by not just the number of people, but the number of prominent people in the room. I won't mention names lest I mention someone who is not yet on board publicly, but was there (exception being host couples).

I expect a lot of money flowed through. The general sense from the people I talked to was that they had all, to a person, flirted with every other candidate -- some having been wooed and some having been pressured to support other candidates -- and came up wanting. They've found what they wanted in Fred Thompson.

It's very funny. When Fred got started there were a lot of people looking at him solely because he was not one of the other guys. Now that people are actually looking at him, at least in this crowd, they really, really like what they see. Fred has a commanding presence in the room and was taller than most everyone else.

We'll be doing a podcast tomorrow. I'll link to it.

Oh, and on a final note, I finally met David Shafer in person. We've known each other in email for several years and it was great to finally meet him in person. And my Lord in Heaven has Trey Staton grown up. I do believe he is taller than Senator Staton now. Yes, I did show off my iPhone too.