FreedomFest bills itself as the world’s largest gathering of free minds. It will be happening July 11th to the 14th in Las Vegas, NV. I’ll be speaking that Saturday.

Not sure what FreedomFest really is? Check this out. If you want to attend or are curious, you can check out the agenda right here.

As a RedState reader, if you sign up in June (you’ve got two weeks) — you will get an American eagle silver dollar, FreedomFest’s symbol of sound money and liberty.

You can go here to register.