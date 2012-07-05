On this Independence Day, it is time to focus on improving the crop of Republican congressmen by examining some of the remaining Republican primaries.

Want the GOP to stand up to Barack Obama?

Tired of the GOP cutting deals?

Want to make sure the GOP doesn’t back out of full and complete repeal of Obamacare if they sweep in November?

Then you absolutely must support these candidates still in Republican primaries.

If you care about freedom, here is Freedom’s Slate.

These are the candidates guaranteed to restore the GOP’s testicular fortitude.

United States House

District

Website

Ron Gould

AZ-04

http://www.rongould.com/

Matt Salmon

AZ-05

http://salmonforcongress.com/

Dave Schwiekert

AZ-06

http://www.davidschweikert.com/

Ron DeSantis

FL-06

http://voteron2012.com/

Sandy Adams

FL-07

http://www.sandyadams.com/home.php

Chauncey Goss

FL-19

http://www.gossforcongress.com/

Adam Hasner

FL-22

http://www.adamhasner.com/

Martha Zoller

GA-09

http://marthaforcongress.com/

Jeff Landry

LA-3

http://www.landryforlouisiana.com/

Jack Hoogendyk

MI-06

http://www.jackformichigan.com/

Kerry Bentivolio

MI-11

http://bentivolioforcongress.com/

Scott Keadle

NC-08

http://www.keadle.com/site/

U.S. Senate

State

Website

Jeff Flake

AZ

http://www.jeffflake.com//

Clark Durant

MI

http://www.clarkdurant.com/home

Ted Cruz

TX

http://www.tedcruz.org/

I would also note that Mark Neumann and Eric Hovde are far superior to Tommy Thompson. While I personally prefer Neumann, given his track record when in the United States House, his campaign seems to be having trouble rebuilding bridges burned in the GOP gubernatorial primary. If Neumann can’t repair those bridges and get momentum, Hovde is far superior to Tommy Thompson and I’d have no problem supporting him.

We may add to this list, but it’ll get you started.