Freedomâ€™s Slate: Who to Support to Give the GOP Some Testicular Fortitude
On this Independence Day, it is time to focus on improving the crop of Republican congressmen by examining some of the remaining Republican primaries. Want the GOP to stand up to Barack Obama? Tired of the GOP cutting deals? Want to make sure the GOP d...
On this Independence Day, it is time to focus on improving the crop of Republican congressmen by examining some of the remaining Republican primaries.
Want the GOP to stand up to Barack Obama?
Tired of the GOP cutting deals?
Want to make sure the GOP doesn’t back out of full and complete repeal of Obamacare if they sweep in November?
Then you absolutely must support these candidates still in Republican primaries.
If you care about freedom, here is Freedom’s Slate.
United States House
District
Website
Ron Gould
AZ-04
Matt Salmon
AZ-05
Dave Schwiekert
AZ-06
http://www.davidschweikert.com/
Ron DeSantis
FL-06
Sandy Adams
FL-07
http://www.sandyadams.com/home.php
Chauncey Goss
FL-19
http://www.gossforcongress.com/
Adam Hasner
FL-22
Martha Zoller
GA-09
Jeff Landry
LA-3
http://www.landryforlouisiana.com/
Jack Hoogendyk
MI-06
http://www.jackformichigan.com/
Kerry Bentivolio
MI-11
http://bentivolioforcongress.com/
Scott Keadle
NC-08
U.S. Senate
State
Website
Jeff Flake
AZ
Clark Durant
MI
http://www.clarkdurant.com/home
Ted Cruz
TX
I would also note that Mark Neumann and Eric Hovde are far superior to Tommy Thompson. While I personally prefer Neumann, given his track record when in the United States House, his campaign seems to be having trouble rebuilding bridges burned in the GOP gubernatorial primary. If Neumann can’t repair those bridges and get momentum, Hvode is far superior to Tommy Thompson and I’d have no problem supporting him.
We may add to this list, but it’ll get you started.