I've written before about Barack Obama's ties to the far, far left.

In 1996, he sought the New Party endorsement. The New Party has, by 1996, become the party of Communists and other radicals. It was, for all intents and purposes, an amalgamation of CCC, CPUSA, Green, and Social-Democrat parties.

As I noted then

By 1996, the New Party had solidified its ties with ACORN, unions, and the left so much so that even the New York Times referred to it as “leftist.” Manning Marable, writing in the left-wing New York Beacon, on October 23, 1996, wrote that “there are four key components in this strategy for progressive political change.” Among those components were civil disobedience and “support for independent movements like the New Party which are running candidates in local races. More importantly an innovative approach to electoralism is represented by ACORN’s ‘living wage’ referenda campaigns.” . . . .

In These Times reported on February 17, 1997, that “the [New] [P]arty, with 80 members in the [17th] ward, many of whom are also active in the Service Employees International Union and the advocacy group ACORN, has begun to build a parallel precinct organization.”

A New Party member, writing in the Chicago Democratic Socialists of America newsletter in 1996, described the New Party as mostly made up of ACORN members. The member, Bob Roman, wrote, "As the single 800 pound gorilla in the Chicago New Party, it doesn't leave a lot of room for newcomers to participate except on ACORN's terms." Obama, if you will remember, worked for ACORN and in 1996, ACORN was not organizing the community, they were getting people out to vote for Barack Obama.

It should come as no surprise then, this morning, to read this:

The latest matter involves Mr. Obama's presidential campaign paying more than $800,000 to an offshoot of the scandal-ridden, leftist Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) for services the campaign now says it mistakenly misrepresented in federal reports.

The ACORN subsidiary, Citizens Services Inc., did "get-out-the-vote" work instead of the polling, advance work and major event staging the Obama campaign had first stated in its Federal Election Commission finance report during the primary

Yet again, ACORN rallies for Obama.

The man is a leftist radical with a messiah complex. If you still want to vote for him, go right ahead, but just know who you are dealing with.