Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rod Thomson's avatar
Rod Thomson
2h

Excellent, Erick. The legacy media may be actually the biggest enemy of the American people domestically. As a former 20-year veteran of newspapers, it pains me to say it, but it is just demonstrably true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
2h

Not shocked by any of this. You are so right, someone is going to get killed. Whatever happened to investigative journalism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture