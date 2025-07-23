Follow me down my rabbit hole. Let’s start with a video montage, shall we?

President Trump and his core surrogates are making a big deal out of Barack Obama and his whole national security team knowing, after the 2016 election, that Russia did not hack voting machines anywhere in the United States to steal the election.

We have the documents now. We know they knew there had been no incursion into American election voting machines.

But also, in 2016, the core issue from the Democrats was not that the Russians were hacking election machines, but that they were using influence operations to support Trump. Essentially, the claim of “hacking the election” was not that the Russians were hacking voting booths, but hacking the systems of persuasion in the United States to benefit Donald Trump and steer the election to him.

It turns out, from Bob Mueller’s investigation, the Russians were trying to influence the election, but it wasn’t pro-Trump. It was pro-division. The Russians wanted us at each other’s throats, divided. The Mueller report shows that the Russians spent less than $30,000 on Facebook ads targeting both anti-Clinton and anti-Trump efforts.

Here’s the problem for Democrats and the press — the Obama Team knew the Russians were not hacking voting machines. They knew, instead, the Russians were engaged in an influence play. But the Obama team decided to refer to that as “hacking the election,” which suggested hacked voting machines, not hacking our brains through targeted Facebook ads.

They knew what they were doing. The press, they knew, would use the phrase “hack the election,” and Americans would think of voting machines, not systems of persuasion. They knew it, they pushed it, and they stayed silent as the talking point festered in people’s minds. The press, hating Donald Trump, ran with it.

Only when the Mueller team exposed that the Russians did not steal the election, but were engaged in an influence play, did the press corps claim they meant that the whole time. Look how NBC News now spins it:

Russia “waged an information war,” but not to boost Trump. It was to divide Americans. Even now, NBC cannot get it right, but in 2016, NBC and MSNBC were not using “an information war,” they were using “hacked election” to imply an actual theft of the election.

The Democrats played dirty. The press amplified the lie and never expressed intellectual curiosity because they were on the Democrats’ side.

Relatedly, it turns out that CBS decided to cancel Colbert in late June, before any settlement with Trump. CBS made the financial decision to cancel Colbert. But Colbert’s top guy did not tell Colbert until after Colbert came back from vacation and after Colbert attacked Paramount for settling with Trump. In other words, CBS canceled Colbert before Colbert’s anti-Trump settlement tirade, but Colbert did not know.

The media let the story fester that Trump had something to do with it. It was not and is not true. The press, however, has treated it as true. Even today, reporters are suggesting Trump was involved and not clearing up the record.

This all gets me to ICE.

KTLA in Los Angeles ran a story about a lady kidnapped by ICE. The lady, her lawyer claimed, had been taken to the border and told to sign paperwork to self-deport. When the lady refused, she was placed in a warehouse with other immigrants, denied food, and told she would stay there until she signed the paper work. Watch KTLA in Los Angeles’s original report and how they just ran it with such little skepticism.

The reporter actually says, “We have reached out to Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement and are waiting to hear back.” They ran the story without hearing from the other side. The gave oxygen to the claims without any rebuttal.

After running the one-sided story, ICE came out and not only denied the story, but flat-out claimed it was false. It turns out ICE was right. But the Mayor of Los Angeles and other officials had already given oxygen to the story. The woman at the center of the story has now been arrested and will be prosecuted.

Now, in Allentown, PA, another local news outlet has run the sensational story of a Chilean immigrant who went to get a green card replaced, was deported by ICE, and the family was told the man died in custody, even though he was actually in a hospital in Guatemala.

Actually, records show the man died in 2019. He was never sent to Guatemala. He never went to ICE for a green card. He died pre-COVID in Chile.

That did not stop the local press in Pennsylvania from running the story. It did not stop Democrats from amplifying the story. The story simply was not true.

We’ve now got progressives shooting at ICE, some of whom have been wounded. We’ve gotten assassination attempts on Donald Trump.

The common denominator is the progressive left seeding of misrepresentations and lies to the press, and the press regurgitating and amplifying those misrepresentations and lies.

Both parties play dirty. But the biases of the national press benefit Democrats. It’s not the Democrats getting people shot. It’s the American press corps, which used to temper the Democrats’ claims and now, instead, amplifies them, magnifies them, and exaggerates them. From claiming the Russians hacked the election to, without skepticism, running one-sided stories of ICE abuses that were false, the American press corps is going to get people killed.

Focusing on Obama and his team is a great way for Donald Trump to reunite the right, divided over the Epstein stuff. But Obama is not, in 2025, getting ICE agents shot. In 2016, it was not Obama who pushed out the “hacked election” nonsense to imply voting machines were hacked. It was the press, manipulated by Obama and his team, which refused to correct the record and the misperception pushed by the press. Now, the American press corps is inspiring progressives to turn violent.

Unfortunately for Republicans, Trump v United States will make it hard to deal with Obama. The First Amendment will make it hard to deal with the press. The President, however, can and should use his bully pulpit against the lies and misrepresentations.