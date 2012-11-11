From November 8, 2011: See, I Told You So
Yep, I’m going to label it that way. Only after the first debate did I start to think Romney could win (and frankly, given the way some of you people reacted when I said the polls weren’t rigged, I’d have kept my mouth shut if I thoug...
Yep, I’m going to label it that way. Only after the first debate did I start to think Romney could win (and frankly, given the way some of you people reacted when I said the polls weren’t rigged, I’d have kept my mouth shut if I thought otherwise), but for five years I have been saying roughly what is now happening would happen â€” Romney | Read More »