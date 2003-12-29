W. Clement Stone, the millionaire insurance executive, apostle of positive thinking and devoted supporter of Richard Nixon, was once famous for saying: "All I want to do is change the world."

To that end, in 1972, Stone gave $2 million to Nixon's re-election effort. Campaign-finance reformers and other good-government types were horrified; they considered Mr. Stone's contribution so outsized and so corrupt that they made it Exhibit A in the case for what became the landmark Federal Election Campaign Act Amendments of 1974.

Adjusted for inflation, Stone's gift would be nearly $9 million today. That's still a lot of money, but it's no longer enough to win the political generosity sweepstakes. That title is now held by the billionaire financier George Soros, who this year has given about $15 million to Democratic support groups like America Coming Together and MoveOn.org as part of a personal crusade to defeat George W. Bush in next year's elections.

In the coming months, Mr. Soros will likely contribute even more; he has said that he would give every penny he had if it would guarantee the president's defeat. (And to think that just a short time ago Mr. Soros was avidly supporting campaign-finance reform groups, so dedicated was he to ridding politics of the corrupting influence of big money.)

Move over, W. Clement Stone. George Soros really wants to change the world. Thus begins the ever readable Byron "Get That Man A Haircut" York's look at George Soros. If you only read one thing today, this should be it. It's found here. Major thanks to the Wall Street Journal for regularly publishing such good articles.