My morning post has set off a firestorm.

From: alan@curbking.us

Subject: ?

Date: June 8, 2012 11:13:39 AM EDT

To: contact@redstate.com

I am unsubscribing to your bull shit! To make fun of Ron Paul, who stands for true American principles and freedom, and to make fun of those protesting the Bilderbergers just reinforces my original premise that “Red State” is nothing more than another liberal brain washing publication. Too many conservatives are too informed today to buy in to any more of the standard bull shit that we’ve been listening to from the liberal media. Typical smoke screen with the same old message. You liberals cannot hide in the Republican party any more. YOU LIE.