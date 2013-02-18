From: Sidney Stern “sternsid77@gmail.com” Subject: Eric Ericsson Mark Sanford Date: February 18, 2013 4:38:58 PM EST To: “contact@redstate.com” One weasly, smarmy, pathetic little hateful man, backing another conservative Hippocrate. Every little right wing Hippocrate gets as many new chances as they need, by just saying God forgives me, and the flock buys in. So Pathetic, but so predictable for people who have no thought process. | Read More »