I’m getting a lot of these. From our side. In reference to RedState’s January 22, article No. 1, “The Loyal Opposition”: How do you, Mr. Erickson, not understand, that to give money and arms to our avowed enemies (Muslim Brotherhood, Al Qaeda, PLO, drug cartels, etc,) is an act of treason? How do you not understand that to deliberately destroy the U.S. dollar is an | Read More »