Read him here:

Terrorism has won a mighty victory in Spain. The culprits who detonated those bombs of murder on 3/11 intended to use murder to alter the course of Spanish democracy -- and they have succeeded.

In the months since the attacks on the World Trade Center, we have all heard -- and ourselves often repeated -- much brave talk about how terror cannot prevail, how justice must inevitably win through, etc. etc. etc.

The news from Spain suggests how very wrong those hopes were. . . .

Lesson: terrorism can work. Prediction: therefore expect more of it. Expect more terrorism aimed at the United Kingdom, against Australia, against Poland, and â€“ ultimately â€“ against the United States. For the terrorists must now wonder: If murder can influence elections in Spain â€“ why not in the United States?

In the United States, the terrorists have to make a very fine calculation: Which would hurt President Bush, their supereme enemy, more â€“ to attack or not to attack?