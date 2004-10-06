Good description:

What can one say about John Edwards' performance? He certainly did not make Al Gore's error in 1996: With his repeated and worshipful descriptions of John Kerry * not to mention Edwards' moist good looks * you have to say that he would fill the role of First Lady much better than Teresa Heinz is likely to do. It would all have been very impressive * if Cheney's scalpel had not so swiftly and mercilessly sliced Edwards' living liver out of his body, impaled it quivering on a stick, and paraded it before Edwards' soulful eyes before the poor man expired.