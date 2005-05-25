So I have a client. My client calls me and demands, demands, and demands. The client expects immediate action, so immediate the client expects that I should have taken actions before the client even calls.

But, what happens when I need the client to move? First emails go out, then calls to the home answering machine, then calls to the office answering machine, then calls to the cellphone voice mail. Nothing, zippo, nada. For five days I try to get from the client information I need to do what the client demands me to do and the client is unresponsive.

That has become a true pet peeve.