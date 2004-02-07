Is a name I have to be careful to spell properly. James Joyner quotes, at length, an article Fukuyama has written in Atlantic Monthly. Fukuyama is generally a great read and generally right. One of his points is we, to paraphrase him, need a Department of Empire.

The U.S. regularly undertakes nation building exercises, but, unlike the British who use to do it, we have never set up a department specializing in what to do when we start the rebuilding.

A lot of bloggers have called for one. The general consensus, which I agree with, is that if we set such a department up, we'd be accused of empire building. Who cares. It is the right thing to do.