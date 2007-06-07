When I was younger I'd read biographies of journalists or politicians and always got a kick out of someone big and famous calling the house looking for the biographed person. Sometimes the kids would answer the phone and chat with President Reagan while Senator so and so was getting out of the bathroom, etc.

Maybe one day Evelyn will have that experience. It has not quite become commonplace, but is headed in that direction, to have a senator or congressman call me at the house. But it was pretty funny this morning to run out to Panera Bread for breakfast and come home to find the Governor of Arkansas had left me a message on the home phone. We're suppose to have an interview shortly and we're trying to work out timing.