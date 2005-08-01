Microsoft is also only micro-competent. It has been working forever to churn out Longhorn, which will be called "Windows Vista." It will no doubt be just as bug and virus plagued as XP. But, while everyone is leaving Microsoft in the dust, you'd think they'd at least like to give their users a fun experience on the World Wide Web. Sadly it doesn't look like that is going to happen.

Microsoft's new Internet Explorer 7 browser won't pass a stringent standards test that rivals have embraced.

In its browser blog, Microsoft acknowledged that IE 7 would not pass the Web Standards Project's Acid2 test, which examines a browser's support for W3C (World Wide Web Consortium) recommendations including CSS1 (Cascading Style Sheets), HTML4 and PNG (Portable Network Graphics).

"We will not pass this test when IE7 ships," Chris Wilson, lead program manager for the Web platform in IE, wrote in the IE blog. "We fully recognize that IE is behind the game today in CSS support. We've dug through the Acid2 test and analyzed IE's problems with the test in some great detail, and we've made sure the bugs and features are on our list--however, there are some fairly large and difficult features to implement, and they will not all sort to the top of the stack in IE7."